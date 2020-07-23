CINTAA Denies Bollywood-Pakistan Link; Confident That Stars Clicked With ISI Will Clarify

In response to BJP Vice-President Baijayant 'Jay' Panda's claims of connection between Bollywood and Pakistan, the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has issued a statement and clarified that the industry does not have any Pakistani member or anyone who has anti-nationalist feelings. Senior joint secretary and chairperson of CINTAA, Amit Behl has stated that members of the organisation have no such link-ups with Pakistani personalities and there is “no room for any anti-national in the industry”.

Read full statement here:

"CINTAA is the oldest and the largest union of performing artistes in the country. All our actors are law-abiding citizens. We are very nationalistic and very, very pro Indian. No Pakistani actor is a CINTAA member and the Pakistani actors who had applied for the renewal of their work permits, their permits have not been renewed. We have a very strong scrutiny committee and we are very clear that we do not give membership to anyone who has anti-nationalistic feelings or any criminal records whatsoever. Whatever has happened right now, I am sure the Government, the CBI and the other investigating agencies will do the needful about it.

The only thing is that in case any of our actors, technicians or anyone from the media and entertainment industry realize that they are in touch with anyone who has anti-nationalistic feelings, they should definitely dissociate themselves. CINTAA strongly supports any directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government, we are with them. We as a union cannot comment on the authenticity of the photographs, but we are very confident that all our members, if inadvertently, have at all been photographed with such individuals, during their visits abroad, will distance themselves from any anti-national elements or those with deep state leanings, favouring a nation that has not respected India’s courtesy and respectful overtures.... Our members, from the inception of CINTAA, have been at the forefront of every call of the nation and we will continue to do so."

Panda alleges B-Town's personal links with 'certain Pakistanis'

BJP Vice president Baijayant Jay Panda on Wednesday took to Twitter and said that some celebrities in Bollywood have verifiable links to Pakistan and ISI. Though he did not take names, he urged the 'patriotic Bollywoodies' to renounce them. Panda said that he has come across shocking threads that link Bollywood personalities to Pakistan. Panda’s allegations have come at a time when Bollywood is reeling from various scandals, ranging from nepotism to harassment, triggered by the demise of Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Came across shocking threads documenting personal & business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI & Pak army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) July 22, 2020

