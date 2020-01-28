'Chhalaang': Rajkummar Rao Poster Gets Interesting Reply From Ritu Phogat, Banter Ensues

Be it any film on sports in Bollywood, their coaches are often a part of the journey from start to end. Most coaches in these movies are usually seen playing a crucial role in the success of the sportspersons. But how many of them doze off during the practice sessions?

READ: Rajkummar Rao And Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'Chhalaang' First Look Out

Rajkummar Rao seems to one such coach in Chhalaang. The first look of the Hansal Mehta directorial had left netizens intrigued with the poster where a bunch of kids along with Nushrat Bharucha helplessly look at him while he enjoys a nap.

Now, Ritu Phogat had an interesting take on the poster, quipping that she could take a chhalaag (leap) because her coach was not sleeping. She wondered what could be the situation for these young kids in the movie.

READ:Before 'Chhalaang', Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub Embraced THESE Roles In Bollywood

Rajkummar however, joined in the fun by asking the star wrestler to wake the master up since it was important to take that chhalaang like the Commonwealth Games gold medallist. Phogat then lent her support to the movie by stating that she was ready to wake the coach up.

READ:'Chhalaang' Star Nushrat Bharucha's Chic Hairstyles Is The New Trend Now, See Pics

Here are the tweets:

Uthao master ji ko Ritu ji. Chhalaang lena bahut zaroori hai aur Aapki Chhalaang ke toh hum sab fan hain. https://t.co/uYtETswXcM — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 27, 2020

On it Rao ji. Abhi jagate hai 😉 https://t.co/C9MAvR5Kpm — “THE INDIAN TIGRESS” (@PhogatRitu) January 28, 2020

Chhalaang is gearing up for release on March 13. The film has been produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The movie is the first light-hearted movie of the Rajkummar Rao-Hansal Mehta partnership, that has featured films like Shahid, Citylights and more.

READ:'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Chhalaang' And Other Bollywood Comedies Releasing In 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.