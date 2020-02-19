Deepika Padukone Pens Special Post For Laxmi Agarwal After Bagging Award For 'Chhapaak'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone had Chhappak as her last outing, which was based and inspired by the life of a real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Though the social-drama film failed to bag huge amounts at the box-office, Deepika Padukone earned praises and appreciations from the critics for her performance and for the subject matter she was tackling.

Recently, when a leading women-oriented magazine honoured Deepika Padukone with the title of 'Performer Of The Year', she dedicated her award to Laxmi Agarwal with a heartwarming note for her.

Deepika's heartwarming post for Laxmi

Deepika Padukone penned the same caption for a few of her latest social media posts, in which she is seen posing with Laxmi Agarwal. DP expressed her gratitude and explained how Laxmi has redefined the concept of beauty. The Bajirao Mastani actor wrote, 'Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that, Chhapaak for me is not just a film. It is a movement; that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’.'

Further, the Ram Leela actor also added a few more things in her caption that read, 'Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said, the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering, known struggle, known loss, known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths. These persons have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen.'

On the other side, talking about the survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the Piku actor mentioned, 'I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means!'. Many of her fans and followers poured their love in the comments section and flooded it with heart emoticons. A section of fans appreciated her efforts.

