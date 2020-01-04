Deepika Padukone & Laxmi Agarwal Dancing To 'Naagin' Is The Best Thing You Will See Today

Deepika Padukone has been busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak on a full swing as the film nears its release on January 10, 2020. The story of Chhapaak is based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who has been actively involved in the promotional activities of the film along with actor Deepika Padukone who will be essaying the role of an acid attack victim in Chhapaak. Amidst all the promotions and unveiling events, a fun video has surfaced online with actor Deepika Padukone and the inspiring Laxmi Agarwal as they have a really fun time dancing to the tunes of the Naagin song.

Take a look at the fun video:

As seen in the video, Deepika and Laxmi let their hair down and dance their hearts out to the groovy single 'Naagin' sung by DJ Waaley Babu fame Aastha Gill and Akasa. The video can be seen a day after the launch of the soulful and heart-wrenching title track of their film Chhapaak sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Gulzar with the music composed by Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendosa. The trailer and the soundtracks of the film have been garnering a lot of positive response from the masses.

Listen to the title track here:

About the film

The Meghna Gulzar directorial featuring Deepika Padukone brings brutal acid attacks under the light that are still severely rampant in the country and destroys the lives and identities of innocent women. Deepika's character Malti is based on Laxmi Agarwal who is a real-life acid attack survivor and has become an inspiration for many with her endeavours to uplift the life of several other survivors like her. Chhapaak also promises to depict the mental trauma which an acid attack survivor goes through which is indirectly meted out to her by the various societal and legal factors.

