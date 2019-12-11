Chhapaak: Here's Why Laxmi Agarwal Was Missing From The Trailer Launch

The trailer for the film, Chhapaak which features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey has brought in a wave of positive comments, praising the film’s message and the actors' performance. In it, Deepika will be seen playing the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor and the film will be based on the true-life story of Laxmi Agarwal. The trailer of the film revolves around the acid attack and the court tribulations, the investigation, the medical treatment, unwelcoming responses from the onlookers, emotional turmoil and acceptance.

Laxmi Agarwal missing from trailer launch:

The trailer launch was an emotional moment for Deepika but the question that came to everyone's mind was why was Laxmi Agarwal missing from the trailer launch? It was because the filmmakers and actors have some special plans with her. According to reports, the director and the actors are planning to organise another event with Laxmi that might be held in Delhi.

The movie is based on Laxmi's story and the film tries to make an effort to show the on-ground consequences of enduring an acid attack in India. In an interview with a leading daily, Laxmi Agarwal said that it gives her immense happiness that a movie is being made on her life. She feels very delighted that the filmmakers have taken up such a sensitive issue.

When she was asked whether she was involved during the making of the film, Laxmi replied in affirmative. She also said that Director of the film Meghana Gulzar had also spent a lot of time with her to understand her life. She mentioned that Meghana knows her entire history. She is confident that the movie will reflect her story the way it is. She also opened up about how these social issues have a positive effect on people's mind when picked up by an actor. She said that now people will pay more attention to this sensitive issue. She hopes that people will watch the movie and be sensitised.

The movie is produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Meghana Gulzar. The movie will feature Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

