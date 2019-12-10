Chhapaak: When Deepika Padukone Met Laxmi Agarwal, The Acid-attack Survivor

The trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak just came out a while ago. The actress, along with Vikrant Massey, at an event in Mumbai, launched the powerful trailer. The movie is based on the story of the most known acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak stars Deepika as Malti and showcases her story post the attack. Deepika stepped into the shoes of Laxmi for the movie and the new avatar of the actor left everyone stunned for the uncanny resemblance. At the trailer launch event, Padukone revealed how she felt when she met Laxmi on the sets.

When Deepika met Laxmi:

At the event, the Padmaavat actor revealed that she was very nervous about meeting Laxmi while she was in the makeup of Malti. Deepika mentioned in the event that in Chhapaak, for the first time she is portraying the character that is not fictional or dead. And that is why she was very nervous while shooting the movie. However, she shared that all her nervousness got over as soon as Laxmi came on the sets and mentioned that she was really happy to see Padukone portraying the character of Malti. At the trailer launch, the Tamasha actor got very emotional watching the trailer. The director of the movie Meghana Gulzar revealed that it is because she had not seen the whole trailer before the event.

Deepika opened up about her first meeting on the sets of the movie with Laxmi and said that she felt like she was looking at herself. She also said that Laxmi came to the sets to see Deepika and she just felt like she was seeing herself. Deepika also shared that she was very nervous on the first day of the shoot when Laxmi was also present on the sets. She also mentioned that this is the first-ever character if her that is not fictional or dead. She said that there was no better validation for her than the person she is portraying says that she is happy looking at me.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Chhapaak features the story of Malti, portrayed by Deepika who suffers an acid attack at a young age. Vikrant Massey will be seen playing Deepika’s love interest in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is co-produced by Deepika and the director. It is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

