Chhapaak Movie Download | The Deepika Padukone Starrer Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

Yet another highly anticipated movie was leaked online by TamilRockers which surprised its users. The Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, which is a biography of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, was leaked online. Often deemed as one of the most notorious websites which has been distributing copyrighted material online since a couple of years, Tamilrockers allows its users to download numerous HD and dubbed movies online for free. Apart from that, it also allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files.

Chhapaak Movie Download – Tamilrockers and Movierulz

Chhapaak is one of the highly-anticipated movies of Deepika Padukone which has been leaked online byTamilrockers and Movierulz. The film was scheduled for a release on January 10, 2020, and was already facing a tug at the box office with Ajay Devgn's much-awaited Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth's Darbar. However, in addition to it, online piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz, Chhapaak was leaked online which might result in a big dent in the box office collection of the movie.

Tamilrockers and Movierulz were earlier reported to be responsible for leaking some of the titles of several big banner movies including the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise titled Housefull 4, Ujda Chaman, the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War and the list goes on. One of the classic examples of a film been leaked before its theatrical release by portals like Tamilrockers and Movierulz is the Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab which was leaked two days prior to its release date.

Despite constant efforts been taken by DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities to curb down the piracy wave that is going on in the country, there seems to be no end coming to movies being leaked in the near future, as sites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging each day. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, TV series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

