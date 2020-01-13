Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Enjoys 'heroic' Sunday, Dwarfs 3 Days Of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak

The Meghna Gulzar directed the film, Chhapaak witnessed a spike in Box Office numbers on Day 3, the film has so far witnessed below-average business for a Deepika Padukone film in its first three days. Hitting the ticketing counters on January 10th, it minted Rs. 4.77 crore on Friday and Rs 6.90 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film pulled in Rs 7.35 crores, as per early estimates by Boxoffice India. Chhapakk's overall earnings are recorded at Rs. 19.20 crores as of now.

Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak

#Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great... Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly... Needs to trend well on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr. Total: ₹ 19.02 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

#Chhapaak witnesses an upward trend on Day 2, but the 2-day total is underwhelming... Decent at premium multiplexes, but unable to connect *and* collect beyond metros... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 11.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2020

Just two days before it's release, the film was caught in political controversy after Deepika Padukone showed up a Left-dominated JNU Students' Union protest in the wake of the heinous attack that was launched on students and faculty members by a mob of masked goons. While the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it's several supporters condemned the actress's visit, opposition parties stood by the actor and declared the film tax-free in their states.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is winning hearts ever since its release on Friday. While on one hand, the movie has taken an impressive opening at the box office, on the other hand, it is being lauded by the viewers. Witnessing 'remarkable' numbers in metros & mass belts at the box-office, the film recorded a solid weekend collection, thus crossing the Rs. 50 crore mark at the Box Office.

#Tanhaji has a heroic weekend... Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3... Sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3... #Maharashtra is exceptional... Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr. Total: ₹ 61.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

