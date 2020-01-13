The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Enjoys 'heroic' Sunday, Dwarfs 3 Days Of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak is continuing to struggle at the BO and is facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji, which has crossed Rs. 50 crore

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

The Meghna Gulzar directed the film, Chhapaak witnessed a spike in Box Office numbers on Day 3, the film has so far witnessed below-average business for a Deepika Padukone film in its first three days. Hitting the ticketing counters on January 10th, it minted Rs. 4.77 crore on Friday and Rs 6.90 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film pulled in Rs 7.35 crores, as per early estimates by Boxoffice India. Chhapakk's overall earnings are recorded at Rs. 19.20 crores as of now. 

READ:  Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Underwhelms At Box Office, Lags Behind On Opening Weekend

Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak 

Just two days before it's release, the film was caught in political controversy after Deepika Padukone showed up a Left-dominated JNU Students' Union protest in the wake of the heinous attack that was launched on students and faculty members by a mob of masked goons.  While the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it's several supporters condemned the actress's visit, opposition parties stood by the actor and declared the film tax-free in their states. 

READ: Deepika Padukone Confronted Over Controversial JNU Visit, Dodges Questions

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is winning hearts ever since its release on Friday. While on one hand, the movie has taken an impressive opening at the box office, on the other hand, it is being lauded by the viewers. Witnessing 'remarkable' numbers in metros & mass belts at the box-office, the film recorded a solid weekend collection, thus crossing the Rs. 50 crore mark at the Box Office. 

READ:  Chhapaak Movie Download | The Deepika Padukone Starrer Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

READ: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Strong On Day 2 While Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Underperforms

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SC ADJOURNS 'RIGHT TO PRAY' HEARING
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
SENA BACKS COAS AMID CONG INSULT
BJP DISCUSSES DELHI CANDIDATES
CONTROVERSIAL MESSAGE
IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION