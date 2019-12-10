'Chhapaak' Trailer Breaks The Internet With Celebrities Pouring In Love & Support

The trailer for the film, Chhapaak which features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey has brought in a wave of positive comments, praising the film’s heart-touching message and performance. In it, Deepika will be seen playing the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor and the film will be based on the true-life story of Laxmi Agarwal. The trailer of the film focuses on the acid attack taking place to the court tribulations, the investigation, the medical treatment, unwelcoming responses from the onlookers, emotional turmoil and acceptance. Read more to know how celebrities reacted to the film’s trailer.

Celebrities on Chhapaak trailer

For more stories to be told. For more courage to be heard. #Chhapaaktrailer is strength reenforced to say what is right and truth that only unfolds. Claps and respect @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone @foxstarhindi https://t.co/J6XOyYI7eU — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) December 10, 2019

The #ChhapaakTrailer is just incredible. Give @deepikapadukone every acting award now! #Chhapaak will be the most important Bollywood film of 2020 and have the performance of the year from #DeepikaPadukone ⚡️https://t.co/iBVzn2taEG — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) December 10, 2019



More about Chhapaak

Chhapaak will be Deepika's return on the big screens after a long gap of two years and working for this project will surely be a different experience for the actor because she has never taken up such a film before. Deepika has always been an incredible performer and the trailer of Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar film is the proof. Chhapaak is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020, competing with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

