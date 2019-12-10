The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Chhapaak' Trailer Breaks The Internet With Celebrities Pouring In Love & Support

Bollywood News

Chhapaak' is Deepika Padukone's upcoming film which is scheduled to hit the cinemas on Jan 10, 2020. Read more about celebrities reacted to the film’s trailer.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
chhapaak

The trailer for the film, Chhapaak which features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey has brought in a wave of positive comments, praising the film’s heart-touching message and performance. In it, Deepika will be seen playing the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor and the film will be based on the true-life story of Laxmi Agarwal. The trailer of the film focuses on the acid attack taking place to the court tribulations, the investigation, the medical treatment, unwelcoming responses from the onlookers, emotional turmoil and acceptance. Read more to know how celebrities reacted to the film’s trailer.  

Also Read | 'Chhapaak' Trailer Starring Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey Out; Fans Gets Emotional

Also Read | 'Chhapaak' Trailer Launch Has Vikrant Massey Getting Emotional; Deepika Wipes His Tears

Celebrities on Chhapaak trailer

Also Read | Chhapaak: When Deepika Padukone Met Laxmi Agarwal, The Acid-attack Survivor


More about Chhapaak

Chhapaak will be Deepika's return on the big screens after a long gap of two years and working for this project will surely be a different experience for the actor because she has never taken up such a film before. Deepika has always been an incredible performer and the trailer of Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar film is the proof. Chhapaak is scheduled to release on  January 10, 2020, competing with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Explains The Meaning Behind The Name Of Her Production House — 'KA'

Also Read | New 'Chhapaak' Posters Unveiled By Deepika Padukone, Actor Shares Heartfelt Caption

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG