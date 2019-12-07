Chhapaak: As Anticipation Kicks In, Here's When The Trailer Of The Film Will Be Unveiled

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is all set to release in January 2020, and reportedly the trailer of the film will release on December 10, 2019. Talking about the trailer release date, Meghna Gulzar, the director of the film shared that it is a coincidence that it is being released on World Human Rights Day. She also shared her thoughts on the significance of the date and said, "It is actually a nice coincidence that our trailer is getting launched on the 10th of December, which also happens to be - Human Rights Day. Chhapaak is a story of acid violence. I really couldn't have asked for better synchronicity for the release date of our film."

As for her next film, Deepika Padukone is all set for the release of her first home production, Chhapaak, where she will be portraying the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also stars actor Vikrant Massey opposite the actress. Deepika Padukone has more projects in the pipeline as she will also be seen in a sports-drama film titled '83. It is a biopic inspired by the life of cricket veteran Kapil Dev and Indian cricket team's victory at the 1983 World Cup. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, whereas husband Ranveer Singh will play the lead role of Kapil Dev.

The Bollywood journey of the Bajirao Mastani actor

Ever since she stepped in Bollywood, there is no looking back for her. In a journey of more than 10 years, she rose from being a charming beauty to an actor who was steady at her craft. The actor got a thunderous start with movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Karthik Calling Karthik (2010), Break Ke Baad (2010). The 2012 film Cocktail changed Deepika’s career massively. She was hailed for her performances in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and Padmaavat (2018).

