Deepika Padukone On Her Depression Spiraling Again During Chhapaak: 'Felt Claustrophobic'

Deepika Padukone described her latest stint, Chhapaak as her most 'difficult' film, she even broke down at the trailer launch as she spoke about it. In the film, the actress is playing the role of an acid attack survivor who fights for justice. Deepika, who is an advocate for mental health in an interview with a leading media publication that stated that her depression did spiral during the shooting of the film. Deepika said, “I needed to have my counselor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of nowhere and I was also caught off-guard. I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put me emotionally through that…”

Deepika on her depression

“Initially it was very technical and there were no emotions involved. As soon as we decided we are going to do this movie, we had to immediately start on prosthetics because I was getting married and would be unavailable. We had to go through a bunch of look tests. I was going through the motions but it became a reality when we did the final look test. That’s the day the face came on and I told Meghna that I feel just like myself. She said that is the movie,”, she further added

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone is currently doing the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhapaak. The movie is her first home production. It follows the real-life story of an acid attack survivor Lakshmi Aggarwal. Deepika is also a part of the cricket biopic '83, where she will be starring alongside Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia.

