Deepika Padukone Sets The Streets On Fire In A Fiery Orange Dress | SEE PICS

Deepika Padukone recently painted the town orange with her latest outfit as she stepped out to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone is not only playing the lead role in this film, but she is also the producer of this film. Read on to know more details about this story.

Deepika Padukone stuns in orange

Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak. The Padmaavat actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film. Deepika Padukone is also making her debut as a producer with Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone will be seen opposite actor Vikrant Massey in this film.

She was recently spotted in an orange dress while promoting the film. Deepika Padukone looked stunning during the promotions. She wore a fitted, sleeveless, ankle-length orange dress. She sported this orange dress along with a slick side-parted hairstyle. Deepika Padukone knows how to add certain statement pieces to her outfit to stand out. She added a pair of blood-red heels with this dress and also sported a pair of long, golden statement earrings. Her makeup matched her outfit perfectly. Check out Deepika Padukone’s stunning orange ensemble that she sported for the Chhapaak promotions here. Even Deepika’s fans could not get enough of her looks.

The look , The Smile , The New Haircut , RED , The pose , The Height, The Elegant , Godlwnfowjxdzowlamxkepalxncsk everything is perfect MASHALLAH #deepikapadukone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ChfrjKwpx2 — Fatima (@i_fa6oma7) December 23, 2019

