Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Have "deep Pockets"; Here's Their Combined NET WORTH

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular couples in the Bollywood industry. The couple got married last year after being in a relationship for 5 years.

Fans often affectionately refer to the duo as 'DeepVeer'. Both of them are reportedly some of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Here is a look at their estimated net worth:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's net worth

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's most popular and loved actors. From the film Om Shanti Om, she began her Bollywood career in 2007. However, not many know that the South film Aishwarya was her debut film in 2006. Deepika Padukone's current net worth is estimated at ₹ 102 crores.

In addition to acting in films, Deepika is also very involved in various charitable foundations, one of which is the foundation she has started - Live Love Laugh. For every movie in which she acts, she reportedly charges around ₹ 21 crores. As per reports, Deepika Padukone's net worth has seen a 40 per cent increase over the last three years.

Like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh has also delivered quite a few hit movies in the past five years and has gained popularity due to his versatile roles in films and energetic personality in real life. Reportedly, the net worth of Ranveer Singh is estimated at roughly ₹ 300 crores.

As one of the highest-paid Indian actors, he reportedly enjoys a lavish and extravagant life, which is evident from his collection of quirky branded sunglasses, sneakers' collection and the Lamborghini Urus that he recently purchased.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Deepika Padukone Instagram

