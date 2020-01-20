The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Have "deep Pockets"; Here's Their Combined NET WORTH

Bollywood News

Here is what the combined net worth of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sums up to.

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular couples in the Bollywood industry. The couple got married last year after being in a relationship for 5 years.

Fans often affectionately refer to the duo as 'DeepVeer'. Both of them are reportedly some of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Here is a look at their estimated net worth:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's net worth

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's most popular and loved actors. From the film Om Shanti Om, she began her Bollywood career in 2007. However, not many know that the South film Aishwarya was her debut film in 2006. Deepika Padukone's current  net worth is estimated at ₹ 102 crores.

In addition to acting in films, Deepika is also very involved in various charitable foundations, one of which is the foundation she has started - Live Love Laugh. For every movie in which she acts, she reportedly charges around  ₹ 21 crores. As per reports, Deepika Padukone's net worth has seen a 40 per cent increase over the last three years.

Also  Read: Beyonce And Jay-Z's Combined Net Worth And The Expensive Things They Own

Also Read: Bella Hadid's Net Worth Has Seen A Jaw-dropping Spike Since 2017, THIS Is What It Is Now

Like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh has also delivered quite a few hit movies in the past five years and has gained popularity due to his versatile roles in films and energetic personality in real life. Reportedly, the net worth of Ranveer Singh is estimated at roughly ₹ 300 crores.

As one of the highest-paid Indian actors, he reportedly enjoys a lavish and extravagant life, which is evident from his collection of quirky branded sunglasses, sneakers' collection and the Lamborghini Urus that he recently purchased.

Also Read: David Silva Net Worth, Salary At Man City And Future With The Club

Also Read: Eden Hazard Net Worth, Salary With Real Madrid And Lucrative Endorsement Deals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Deepika Padukone Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AJIT DOVAL AS INDIAN SPY IN PAK
PM MODI SHARES CAREER ADVICE
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
SAIBABA BIRTHPLACE ROW WIDENS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
BJP GETS NEW NATIONAL PRESIDENT