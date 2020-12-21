Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Chiranjeevi Gives Rs 10 Lakhs To Mehaboob; Gets Emotional On Sets

Bigg Boss Telugu 4’s grand finale was lit up with the megastar Chiranjeevi’s presence. He joined the host Nagarjuna Akkineni on the stage and had a gala time while interacting with each contestant of the show. The show witnessed an emotional event when Chiranjeevi decided to give Rs 10 lakhs to Mehaboob when he was highly impressed by his dance skills. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale witnessed Abijeet Duddala as the winner and Akhil became the first runner up in the latest season.

Chiranjeevi joins the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Chiranjeevi gave Mehaboob Rs 10 lakhs despite not being a finalist, as the Sye Raa actor wanted him to do better in his career. Mehaboob got emotional and expressed his gratitude to the megastar for his contribution. On the show, Chiranjeevi said, “You are a gem of a person and you remind me of myself when I was struggling to make my career”.

The actor was also seen hugging him on the grand finale stage. While bidding goodbye to all the contestants and viewers of the show, Chiranjeevi concluded, “Bigg Boss is like an institution where you learn about life”.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 started on September 16, 2020, with the entry of 15 contestants- Abijeet, Gangavva, Alekhya Harika, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Amma Rajasekhar, Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Noal Sean, Jordaar Sujatha, Lasya Manjunath and Monal Gajjar. It also had three wild card entries- Swathi Deekshith, Avinash and Kumar Sai.

As Abijeet Duddala won the show and Akhil became the first runner-up, one of the other finalists, Sohel, managed to grab the 3rd position and was offered Rs 25 lakhs. He was first offered Rs 20 lakh by the host Nagarjuna but he refused to give and decided to continue his journey in the game show. The show-makers later added Rs 5 lakh and Sohel decided to accept the offer.

On December 20, 2020, Star Maa took to their official Twitter handle and shared snippets from the grand finale. In the pictures, Nagarjuna can be seen handing away the trophy to the winner Abijeet. In the caption, Star Maa congratulated the winner and further tagged the show.

