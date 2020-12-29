Ram Charan's Pics At Dad Chiranjeevi’s Acharya Set Before COVID Diagnosis Get Fans' Wishes

Ram Charan recently visited the sets of his father Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu flick Acharya. The pictures from the sets have gone viral. In the pictures, Ram can be seen dressed in a simple and casual avatar. In a few pictures, he can be seen enjoying a glass of tea with the crew members of Acharya. The movie is produced jointly by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment.

Ram Charan visits Chiranjeevi's Acharya sets

On December 27, 2020, the film’s production designer Suresh Selvarajan took to his Twitter handle and informed fans that Ram praised his work and that his appreciation means a lot to him. Many fans complimented the actor while several others simply dropped red hearts.

Sir even I get goose bumbs whenever I think about what you said about the set. Your kinds words of appreciation means a lot to me. It makes me work even harder.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #Chiru152 @AlwaysRamCharan #chiranjeevi #koratalasiva @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro #productiondesign pic.twitter.com/sNpMOXt8Im — Suresh Selvarajan (@sureshsrajan) December 27, 2020

Acharya is an upcoming action-drama movie that stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Ram will be seen in a supporting role. The movie will be releasing in the second quarter of 2021. Ram Charan will also be appearing in RRR alongside Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars NT Rama Rao Jr., Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in key roles. The movie was scheduled to release in January 2021 but came to a halt owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On December 29, Charan took to his Twitter handle and informed his fans that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 due to a faulty kit. The 35-year-old actor has shown no COVID-19 symptoms and has currently quarantined himself at home. In his tweet, he urged his friends and family who were around him in the past few days to get tested. The actor further said that he will keep his fans updated on his recovery soon.

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

As soon as the actor made the announcement, his fans were quick enough to pray for his speedy recovery. '#GetWellSoonAnna' has been trending on the social media site. Many fans dropped positive and encouraging comments on the tweet. A user tweeted, “Wishing you a speedy recovery Charan garu”. Another one wrote “#GetWellSoonCharan hope for ur speedy recovery anna...! You will comeback with more strength and more energy. Lots of love anna” with a red heart and kissing face emoticon.

May Allah Give You More Strength 💪 and Speed Recovery CHARAN Anna 💝



You Will Be Bounce Back More Strongly 🤲



Get Well Soon Anna#RamCharan CHARAN cherry #SeethaRAMaRajuCHARAN pic.twitter.com/zN17SbmKfW — Suhel (@always2_suhel) December 29, 2020

Annaya 💔💔 we Wish For The Speedy Recovery Anna Praying God Get Well Soon Anna More Power To U Anna We Love... Get Well Soon Anna pic.twitter.com/Ulaa6hy8fs — suneelkumar kuditala (@suni7kumar) December 29, 2020

Get well soon ,Anna

Take care stay safe 🙏 — APPUSM JSP (@appusm_) December 29, 2020

Image Source: Ram Charan Instagram

