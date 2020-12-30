Chiranjeevi Congratulates Sonu Sood For 'I Am No Messiah', Says 'heroes Are Made'

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been garnering many praises and love for his recently released book ‘I am no Messiah’ from the stalwarts of the entertainment industry. Recently, megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela took to Twitter and shared a picture where Sonu Sood can be seen gifting the former his signed copy of the autobiography. While captioning the post, the senior actor praised his work towards the people in need.

Chiranjeevi congratulates Sonu Sood

Chiranjeevi congratulated the actor and acknowledged his work done amid the coronavirus lockdown where the Happy New Year actor helped migrant workers reach their hometown. Hailing the actor for his efforts, the actor who will be seen sharing screen space with Sonu Sood in the upcoming film Acharya wrote, “Congratulations Sonu Sood on your book #IamNoMessiah. You proved yet again that Heroes are made, Not born. You truly rose to the occasion & helped thousands. Your journey will surely inspire.” At last, Chiranjeevi urged the people to grab a copy of the book which is available in both English and Hindi.

Congratulations @Sonusood on your book #IamNoMessiah You proved yet again that Heroes are made, Not born. You truly rose to the occasion & helped thousands.Your journey will surely inspire. #IAmNoMessiah in English https://t.co/0ezggmQiLe and Hindi https://t.co/KNhVd7FnJF pic.twitter.com/zRsQSSM16y — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 30, 2020

On receiving the words of encouragement from the senior actor, Sonu Sood was quick enough to reply to the beautiful gesture. Sonu thanked the actor for his kind words and wrote that he will wait for the feedback once the actor finishes reading the book, “Humbled to receive so much love from the most loved man. Have no words to thank you, sir. All I can say is “YOU ARE THE BEST”. Will wait for your feedback once you finish reading the book. Happy reading. Love you, sir.”

Humbled to receive so much love from the most loved man. Have no words to thank you sir.

All I can say is “YOU ARE THE BEST”. Will wait for your feedback once you finish reading the book. Happy reading. Love you sir. 📚 https://t.co/JDkpz4eL0b — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 30, 2020

Apart from Chiranjeevi, a host of other stars including Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Amit Sadh and many more also congratulated the actor while expressing their excitement of reading it.

Earlier, Sonu Sood had taken to Twitter and praised Chiranjeevi for his “humble nature.” He penned a post while hailing the megastar for his acting skills and nice behavior. Expressing his love for Chiranjeevi, the Jodha Akhbar actor wrote, “One of the nicest and the most humble actors I have worked with is undoubtedly Chiranjeevi sir. Love you Chiru sir.” Overwhelmed by the beautiful words penned down b Sonu Sood, Chiranjeevi thanked the actor on Twitter. Chiranjeevi praised the actor for his humanitarian work towards society and people in need.

One of the nicest and the most humble actor I have worked with is undoubtedly @KChiruTweets . Love you Chiru sir❤️ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 20, 2020

Thank you @SonuSood You are one of the finest human beings. Keep up your amazing work to help the needy & keep inspiring lakhs more. More power to you! You deserve all the recogntion for your golden heart! https://t.co/cjQQoeOUZY — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 20, 2020

