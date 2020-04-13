Chiranjeevi Reveals The Reason Behind Trisha's Exit From His Upcoming Film 'Acharya'

Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Surrender Reddy's multi-lingual Sye Raa Narashima Reddy, in a recent interview, talked about actor Trisha's sudden exit from his upcoming movie Acharya. He said that the actor was unable to accommodate Acharya in her schedule since Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan shoot demanded longer schedules. Chiranjeevi in the interview also rubbished the rumours of creative difference between Trisha and Acharya team. He revealed that he had a chat with his team and they denied any creative difference.

Trisha was supposed to make Tollywood return with Acharya, however, she announced her exit from the project a few weeks ago. Following this, the makers of the film signed Kajal Aggarwal to play the lead alongside Chiranjeevi. While Trisha's exit from Acharya gave way to multiple rumours, but with Chiranjeevi's latest revelation, it seems clear why Trisha exited Acharya midway.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, among others in pivotal roles. Besides the upcomer, she also has Jeetu Joseph's Ram and M. Saravanan's Raangi in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in 2020.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi recently shot a song for his upcomer Acharya. Meanwhile, the shooting of the Koratala Siva directorial is stalled due to the lockdown initiated to combat the coronavirus. Reports suggest the makers are planning to start the shooting of Acharya once the Coronavirus crisis subsides.

