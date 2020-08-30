Chitrangada Singh's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Know How Well You Know The Actress

Chitrangda Singh celebrates her 44th birthday on August 30th. Here is a quiz for her fans to see how well they know the diva and get to learn some lesser-known facts about the Desi Boyz actress.

Chitrangada Singh's trivia quiz

Also Read: Actor Charu Asopa Takes A Dig At Husband Rajeev Sen In Recent IG Post? See Post Here

Chitrangda Singh is trained in a classical Indian dance form, can you guess which one?

Option 1: Odissi

Option 2: Kathak

Option 3: Kuchipudi

Option 4: Bharatnatyam

In which the northern state of India was Chitrangda born and brought up?

Option 1: Punjab

Option 2: Haryana

Option 3: Rajasthan

Option 4: Uttar Pradesh

Chitrangada graduated from Lady Irwin College, New Delhi in which course?

Option 1: Commerce

Option 2: Arts

Option 3: Science

Option 4: Home Science

What was Chitrangda doing professionally before she was seen on the silver screen?

Option 1: Air - hostess

Option 2: Makeup artist

Option 3: Modelling

Option 4: Theatre

Has Chitrangda ever sung in any of her movies?

Option 1: Yes, in the movie Joker

Option 2: No, she hasn’t.

Option 3: Yes, in the movie Desi Boyz

Option 4: Yes, in the movie in Baazaar.

Also Read: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Video Features His Daughter Shaking A Leg To ‘Ae Jaati Re’

Chitrangda is often noted for her resemblance to which old Bollywood actress?

Option 1: Sharmila Tagore

Option 2: Smita Patel

Option 3: Neetu Kapoor

Option 4: Nargis

In which movie did the actress make her debut in Bollywood?

Option 1: Joker

Option 2: Yeh Saali Zindagi

Option 3: Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi

Option 4: Sorry Bhai!

Question 8: In 2008, Chitrangda made her comeback with which movie?

Option 1: Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow

Option 2: Sorry Bhai!

Option 3: Desi Boyz

Option 4: Yeh Saali Zinddagi

This is a brand that the actress still endorses:

Option 1: Titan Eye Plus

Option 2: Brooke Bond Tea

Option 3: Streax Hair Color

Option 4: Delmonte Olive oil

How many movies has Chitrangda appeared in including cameos, dance numbers, and full-time roles?

Option 1: 7

Option 2: 18

Option 3: 23

Option 4: 15

Answers:

1 - Kathak, she has performed in Gulzar's Sunset Point video and a music video of singer Abhijit Bhattacharya.

2 - Rajasthan, she was born in Jodhpur and also lived in Kota later on.

3 - Home Science, where she specialised in food and nutrition.

4 - Modelling, Chitrangda has modelled for Alukkas Jewellery and ICICI Bank.

5 - Yes, in the movie Joker. She lent her voice for a remake of the Sunidhi Chauhan original I Want Just You

6 - Smita Patil

7 - Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi, the actress first appeared on the silver screen for the first when she played the Geeta Rao in this movie in the year 2003.

8 - Sorry Bhai!, she made a comeback with this movie in 2008 after a break of 3 years.

9 - Titan Eye Plus, she is the face of the Titan Eye Plus Enigma series.

10 - 15, starting from Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi and her latest being Ghoomketu

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates 'International Dog Day' With A Rib-tickling Tweet; Check Out

Also Read: Re-imagining 'Wonder Woman 1984' In Bollywood, Can You Picture Priyanka Chopra As Diana?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.