Last Updated:

Chitrangada Singh's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Know How Well You Know The Actress

As Chitrangda Singh turns 44 on August 30, 2020, here is a quiz for her fans to know how much they truly know about the gorgeous actor.

Written By
Arundhati Vivek
Chitrangada Singh's birthday

Chitrangda Singh celebrates her 44th birthday on August 30th. Here is a quiz for her fans to see how well they know the diva and get to learn some lesser-known facts about the Desi Boyz actress. 

Chitrangada Singh's trivia quiz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @chitrangda on

Also Read: Actor Charu Asopa Takes A Dig At Husband Rajeev Sen In Recent IG Post? See Post Here

Chitrangda Singh is trained in a classical Indian dance form, can you guess which one?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @chitrangda on

Option 1: Odissi

Option 2: Kathak

Option 3: Kuchipudi

Option 4: Bharatnatyam

In which the northern state of India was Chitrangda born and brought up?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @chitrangda on

Option 1: Punjab

Option 2: Haryana

Option 3: Rajasthan

Option 4: Uttar Pradesh

 

Chitrangada graduated from Lady Irwin College, New Delhi in which course?

Option 1: Commerce

Option 2: Arts

Option 3: Science

Option 4: Home Science

 

What was Chitrangda doing professionally before she was seen on the silver screen?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @chitrangda on

Option 1:  Air - hostess

Option 2: Makeup artist 

Option 3: Modelling

Option 4: Theatre

 

Has Chitrangda ever sung in any of her movies?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @chitrangda on

 

Option 1:  Yes, in the movie Joker

Option 2:  No, she hasn’t.

Option 3: Yes, in the movie Desi Boyz

Option 4: Yes, in the movie in Baazaar.

 

Also Read: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Video Features His Daughter Shaking A Leg To ‘Ae Jaati Re’

Chitrangda is often noted for her resemblance to which old Bollywood actress?

Option 1:  Sharmila Tagore

Option 2:  Smita Patel

Option 3:  Neetu Kapoor

Option 4:  Nargis

 

In which movie did the actress make her debut in Bollywood?

Option 1:  Joker

Option 2:  Yeh Saali Zindagi

Option 3:  Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi

Option 4:  Sorry Bhai!

 

Question 8: In 2008, Chitrangda made her comeback with which movie?

Option 1:  Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow

Option 2:  Sorry Bhai!

Option 3:  Desi Boyz

Option 4:  Yeh Saali Zinddagi

 

This is a brand that the actress still endorses:

Option 1:  Titan Eye Plus

Option 2:  Brooke Bond Tea

Option 3:  Streax Hair Color

Option 4: Delmonte Olive oil

 

How many movies has Chitrangda appeared in including cameos, dance numbers, and full-time roles?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @chitrangda on

Option 1:  7

Option 2:  18

Option 3:  23

Option 4:  15

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @chitrangda on

 

Answers:

1 - Kathak, she has performed in Gulzar's Sunset Point video and a music video of singer Abhijit Bhattacharya. 
2 - Rajasthan, she was born in Jodhpur and also lived in Kota later on. 
3 - Home Science, where she specialised in food and nutrition. 
4 - Modelling, Chitrangda has modelled for Alukkas Jewellery and ICICI Bank.
5 - Yes, in the movie Joker. She lent her voice for a remake of the Sunidhi Chauhan original I Want Just You 
6 - Smita Patil
7 - Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi, the actress first appeared on the silver screen for the first when she played the Geeta Rao in this movie in the year 2003. 
8 - Sorry Bhai!, she made a comeback with this movie in 2008 after a break of 3 years. 
9 - Titan Eye Plus, she is the face of the Titan Eye Plus Enigma series.
10 - 15, starting from Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi and her latest being Ghoomketu

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates 'International Dog Day' With A Rib-tickling Tweet; Check Out

Also Read: Re-imagining 'Wonder Woman 1984' In Bollywood, Can You Picture Priyanka Chopra As Diana?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT