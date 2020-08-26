Re-imagining 'Wonder Woman 1984' In Bollywood, Can You Picture Priyanka Chopra As Diana?

Wonder Woman 1984 is the latest DC movie based on the Goddess of Themiyscira, Diana aka Wonder Woman. The movie picks up where the first sequel ended, namely, World War II ends. The second instalment revolves around the Cold War period between America and Russia where Wonder Woman has new enemies to battle, the superhuman Cheetah and the shady businessman Maxwell Lord while also reuniting with Steve Trevor. Here’s a reimagining of Wonder Woman 1984 with Bollywood cast.

Wonder Woman aka Diana Prince - Priyanka Chopra

She is the demigoddess who ventures out from her protected land of Themyscira to the land of humans. She faces many trials and tribulations, battles unknown enemies and also falls in love. Known for being a great actor with exceptional action skills, Priyanka Chopra seems just the actor to pull off this role.

Image credit: Gal_Godot Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Steve Trevor - Hrithik Roshan

He is an American pilot who fell in love with Diana after he accidentally lands up on the island of Themyscira. At the end of the first movie, he supposedly dies trying save others from a bomb. Known for her action roles in movie likes Bang Bang, War and Dhoom 2, not to mention his amazing acting skills, Hrithik Roshan might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: ChrisPineofficialfanpage Instagram, HrithikRoshan_fangirl Instagram

Maxwell Lord - Ranveer Singh

He is a well-known businessman and entrepreneur who also has some shady activities going on at the side. He teams up with Cheetah to bring down Wonder Woman. Being a great actor, Ranveer Singh might just be the person to pull off a charismatic character like Maxwell.

Image credit: Pedro Pascal Instagram, Ranveer Singh Instagram

Cheetah aka Barbara Ann Minerva - Anushka Sharma

Barbara Ann Minnerva is an archaeologist who becomes friends with Diana. But she acquires superhuman abilities like super strength and agility. She also gets into a with Diana conflict after which she teams up with Maxwell Lord to destroy her. Being a great actor, Anushka Sharma seems ideal to essay this role in a Bollywood remake.

Image credit: Kristen Wiig Instagram, Anushka Sharma Instagram

Hippolyta - Sushmita Sen

She is the mother of Diana and the queen of Themyscira who helps her whenever she is in trouble. Such a powerful role seems ideal for Sushmita Sen to portray.

Image credit: Connie Nielson Instagram, Sushmita Sen Instagram

