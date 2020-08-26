Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Video Features His Daughter Shaking A Leg To ‘Ae Jaati Re’

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is extremely fond of his daughter, Nurvi and his Instagram posts are akin to this fact. Recently Neil took to Instagram to share a video of his daughter. Neil Nitin Mukesh’s daughter appears to be dancing to the song, Ae Jaati Re Jaati Re.

ALSO READ: Neil Nitin Mukesh's Daughter Nurvi Becomes 'in-house Pandit' On Ganesh Chaturthi

Neil has compiled two videos in this Instagram post. He captioned the video as, “BAN THAN KE CHALI”. He also dropped a heart and smiling emoji in the caption.

Several fans showered their love on Neil’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Further, several celebrities also commented on the Instagram post. One of these celebrities includes actor Yuvika Chaudhary. You can check out Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities All About Divinity And Togetherness

You can check out some of the reactions here:

Source: Neil Nitin Mukesh Instagram

ALSO READ: Neil Nitin Mukesh Brings Home Eco-friendly 'Bappa' For The First Time In 27 Years

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram:

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is quite active on Instagram. Further, he also enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, the actor has about 1 million followers on Instagram. Neil Nitin Mukesh's family often features on his Instagram account.

Recently, the actor also shared an Instagram post to mark Ganesh Utsav. Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram post featured his family. He captioned the Instagram post with several emojis. Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Several fans also shared greetings in the comments section. You can check out Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Source: Neil Nitin Mukesh Instagram

ALSO READ: Neil Nitin Mukesh Celebrates 10 Years Of 'Lafangey Parindey'; Calls It 'very Dear' To Him

You can check out some other family photos shared by the Lafangey Parindey actor here:

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s movies:

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh made his acting debut with the 2007 thriller film Johnny Gaddaar. This film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and also starred actors Rimi Sen, Vinay Pathak, Zakir Hussain and several others. Since then the actor has made an appearance in several films. Some of Neil Nitin Mukesh’s movies include 7 Khoon Maaf, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, New York, and Golmaal Again.

Source: Neil Nitin Mukesh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.