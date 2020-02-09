Chiyaan Vikram's Movies That His Fans Should Watch At Least Once

Vikram who is also popularly known as Chiyaan Vikram made his acting debut with En Kadhal Kanmani in 1990. He shot to fame post the wide popularity of the Bala directorial Sethu in 1999. Since then the star has gained wide popularity and has delivered multiple hits for his fans. Here are a few of the star's films that his fans should definitely binge on.

Pithamagan

Chittan is a social outcast who lacks social skills and has grown up in a cemetery. A drug dealer notices him and gets him a job at a cannabis farm. Post his arrest, he meets a conman Shakti in prison. His friendship with him transforms him from his stony existence.

When the two try to get out of their illicit life, the drug lord interferes. Pithamagan is directed and written by Bala. The film stars Vikram, Suraiya, and Laila in the lead roles. Vikram essays the character of Chittan in the film.

ALSO READ | Shylock, Disco Raja And Other South-films That Are Releasing On January 24

I

Starring Vikram, Amy Jackson, Suresh Gopi, I is directed by S. Shankar. The film revolves around a body-builder whose life takes a turn when he becomes a model with the help of his beloved. But he later develops a hunchback due to injection and then he decides to avenge his situation. He then takes his revenge from the accused men in gory ways.

ALSO READ | Mammootty's Impressive '369 Garage' Full Of Luxury Cars Will Leave You Astounded

Deiva Thirumagal

Released in 2011, Deiva Thirumagal was directed by A. L. Vijay. The film stars Vikram, Anushka Shetty, Amala Paul, and Nasser in the lead roles. The film revolves around Krishna, a man with an intellectual disability, who fights a battle in court for the custody of his young daughter, Nila.

He convinces lawyer Anuradha to fight his case for him when his father in law takes Nila away from him. In the process, he ends up teaching the lawyer the importance of love and relationships. Vikram plays the character of Krishna in the film.

ALSO READ | Allu Arjun's Uncle And Producer Of 'AA 20', Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad, Passes Away

ALSO READ | Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, Vijay: Best Dancers From South Indian Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.