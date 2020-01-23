Mammootty's Impressive '369 Garage' Full Of Luxury Cars Will Leave You Astounded

One of the most prominent Mollywood actors, Mammootty reportedly owns quite a collection of cars. He is known to be a car freak and is also a proud owner of BMW E46 M3. A peculiar thing about his cars is that every vehicle has the number plate 369, making it a signature of the actor. Here is a sneak peek into Mammootty’s 369 Garage:

Jaguar XJ

Mammootty’s car collection has a Jaguar XJ which is also one of the most expensive cars in his garage. Unlike most stars, he reportedly drives the Jaguar XJ himself. The price of this car starts in lakhs and goes up to a couple of crores. It is a British luxury sedan which, like all of Mammootty’s other cars, proudly flaunts the number 369.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser is a large SUV that is reportedly a top-of-the-line sports utility vehicle by the Japanese automaker. The one sold in India is directly imported from Japan and costs in crores. Toyota's flagship SUV is a luxury car which, as is the norm, has the number 369 on its number plate.

Toyota Fortuner

Another luxury vehicle in Mammootty’s car collection is the Toyota Fortuner, whose price starts in lakhs. The best features of the car are that it is bulletproof and has the coveted Toyota badge, making it a best seller. The vehicle gives power and torque outputs of 179 Bhp-343 Nm.

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is another prized possession in Mammootty’s car collection. However, this car is considered to be a rival of the Toyota Fortuner and, interestingly, Mammootty owns both. The Pajero Sport is powered by a 2.5-litre turbo diesel engine.

Audi A7

The Audi A7 features a coupe-like design, which gives it a sportier look. The car also features a powerful engine and is reported to be a non-traditional luxury car. With a price range that goes up to 90 lakhs, the Audi A7 is yet another expensive vehicle that is a part of Mammootty's car collection.

Mini Cooper S

Yet another car that satiates Mammootty's craze for luxury automobiles is Mini Cooper S. Packed with a fairly large engine, this car's price range features in lakhs. This car from Mammootty's 369 Garage is reportedly driven more by his son, Dulquer Salman.

BMW E46 M3

An expensive automobile whose price range is in crores, the BMW E46 M3 graces Mammootty's prolific car collection. This high-performance vehicle is one of Mammootty's prized possessions. Touted as one of the best cars of all time, the BMW E46 M3 is also reportedly used more by Dulquer Salman.

