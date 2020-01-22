Shylock, Disco Raja And Other South-films That Are Releasing On January 24

Just like the Bollywood industry, the South Industry has a widespread fan following all over the country as well as globally. Every year, Southern superstars like Allu Arjun, Rajnikanth, Mammootty, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara and more deliver multiple hits for their fans. There are a series of releases lined up to amaze the fans of the industry for the year 2020 as well. With the weekend approaching fast, people often lose track of the movies releasing on the weekend. Here is a list of South Indian films that will be releasing this weekend.

South Indian films to binge on this weekend

Shylock

Shylock is a Malayam language action thriller directed by Ajai Vasudev. The film is set to hit the screens on January 23, 2020. Rajkiran stars in the film alongside Mammootty and Meena. The plot revolves around a money lender, the character will be essayed by Mammootty. The film marks the debut of writers Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda Appreciates Ravi Teja In The 'Disco Raja' Teaser On Social Media

Disco Raja

Disco Raja is a Telugu language sci-fi film. It is set to release in theatres on January 24, 2020. The film is directed by Vi Anand and stars Ravi Teja, Nabha Natesh, and Payal Rajput.

The Kung Fu Master

The Kung Fu Master is a Malayalam action-drama directed by Abrid Shine. The film is set to release in theatres on January 24, 2020. It stars Neeta Pillai, Jiji Scaria and Sanoop Dinesh in lead roles.

ALSO READ | 'Disco Raja' New Song 'Rum Pum Bum' Out, Bappi Lahiri Makes A Dazzling Comeback

Psycho

Psycho is a Tamil language psychological thriller. The film is set to release on January 24, 2020. The film stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nithya Menon and is directed by Mysskin.

ALSO READ | Mammootty Shares New Poster, Teasers Of Upcoming Film Shylock

ALSO READ | Mammootty In 2020: 'One', 'Shylock', And Other Much-awaited Movies Of The Malayalam Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.