Allu Arjun's Uncle And Producer Of 'AA 20', Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad, Passes Away

Allu Arjun, the stylish star of the Telugu film industry, just received some sad news. According to an article on an entertainment website, Allu Arjun's maternal uncle Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad has passed away. Prasad breathed his last on January 22 morning at Vijaywada.

As per reports, Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad suffered from a severe cardiac arrest. He was the elder brother of Allu Arjun's mother Nirmala Devi. Muttamsetty was also one of the producers of Allu Arjun's upcoming film, tentatively titled AA 20. Reports also claimed that Allu's family flew to Vijaywada for the last rites of their family member.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a great success at the box office as it broke many records. The report also claimed that the movie has become his highest grosser of all-time. Allu Arjun had thanked his fans for all the love that the movie received with a tweet. Here is his tweet:

I whole heartedly Thank my audience for blessing us with this magnanimous Hitt ... and bringing smiles into our lives . Soo contented in our hearts to celebrate the success with you all . Humbled #AVPL celebrations pic.twitter.com/dALWQhWn6n — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 19, 2020

Allu Arjun is also preparing for the movie named AA 20. In an interview with a leading entertainment site, Arjun had talked about how Sukumar, the director of the movie, is not just the director but also his best friend. He also shared that they have had their personal journies regardless of all the films that they have been a part of. Arjun added that he is collaborating with Sukumar after almost 10 years and that they had tried to do the same multiple times through the years but it didn't fall into place. Arjun also believes that the movie will be one of his best.

Title for Stylish Star @alluarjun's #AA20 with Sukumar Garu is not yet finalized...



Reports that are appearing in some web sites regarding the title are all false and there is no truth in the same. The title will be announced at an appropriate time later.



Thank you! — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 20, 2020

