What Time Does Choked Release On Netflix? Know More About This Crime Thriller

Choked is the Netflix movie starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in the lead. Choked is a crime thriller that explores the subject of demonetization. The story revolves around the Mirzya' fame actor Saiyami Kher, a middle-class woman who is the sole bread-earner of her family. One day, she unexpectedly finds an unlimited supply of money in her own kitchen. Immediately after this, PM Narendra Modi announces demonetization.

ALSO READ | 'Choked' Netflix Release Date: Anurag Kashyap's film to release on June 5, 2020

What time does Choked release on Netflix?

The Choked trailer dropped on Netflix on May 21, 2020. Ever since the trailer was released, it has created an immense buzz on social media. It is a two-minute clip that gives a glimpse of the problems Saiyami Kher’s character faces in the wake of a mysterious incident that happens with her and the government's decision. Choked has intrigued viewers and they want to know what time does Choked release on Netflix? Choked on Netflix will drop on June 5, 2020. Like every other Netflix movie and show, the movie will release at 12.30 PM IST.

ALSO READ | Roshan Mathew talks about his Bollywood debut and role in 'Choked'; Read here

Choked on Netflix: What is the movie about?

In the Netflix film Choked, Saiyami Kher's character finds a huge supply of money in her own kitchen. Immediately after turning exponentially rich, Saiyami’s character faces a situation she least expected as demonetization is announced throughout the country banning ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes. Now, the Mirzya fame actor Saiyami Kher is stuck in a wedding with a good-for-nothing husband played by Roshan Mathew. How the character will manage the situation as a bank cashier loaded with money, would be interesting to witness.

ALSO READ | Choked trailer gets a thumbs up, netizens call the Netflix original 'promising'

Roshan Mathew who plays the role of Saiyami's husband is an Indian film and stage actor as well as a director. The Choked actor is best known for his work in Malayalam films. Roshan Mathew made his debut in the movie Puthiya Niyamam in 2016 in which he portrayed the antagonist.

Amruta Subhash the Gully Boy fame actor is also said to be playing a crucial role in the film. This is the first movie released by Good Bad Films, a new production company launched by Anurag Kashyap. Anurag made the inauguration announcement on his Instagram and released the logo of the new production house. He also introduced his partners Dhruv Jagasia and Akshay Thakker in the post. Choked on Netflix also features Rajshri Deshpande, Upendra Limaye, Tushar Dalvi in prominent roles.

ALSO READ | 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' starring Saiyami Kher to premiere on Netflix; check release date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.