'Choked' trailer: Saiyami Kher stuck in twisted tale amid demonetisation, celebs impressed

Films directly releasing on Over-the-Top platforms has not been taken kindly by theatre owners, but that has not stopped the announcements that are being made almost on a daily basis. After Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi and a bunch of South films were taken up by Amazon Prime for direct premiere, now Netflix has also joined the bandwagon. The streaming giant will release Anurag Kashyap’s Choked.

READ: Netflix Announces New Series 'Choked'; Fans Hilarious 'dilemma' Is Completely Relatable

The trailer of the film released online on Thursday and the glimpses have caught the attention of netizens and celebrities.Choked features Mirzya fame Saiyami Kher, who is a middle-class woman working as a bank cashier in Mumbai. Leading a normal life, that involves going to work, dealing with irritation of her husband, played by Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew, in eating potatoes thrice in a week, and a leaking piping system at home, the woman’s life changes when she finds money regularly in the pipeline below her kitchen sink.

Saiyami turns a spendthrift, making her husband and other close ones wondering what is responsible for the change of lifestyle. However, the government's announcement of demonetisation, Rs 500 and Rs 1000 turning out to be invalid tender from November 9, 2016, brings this lifestyle to a halt. Be it threats from a man giving her ‘orders’ or a bank robbery, there are more interesting moments that will be clearer only when the film hits the web.

Watch the trailer here

READ: 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' Starring Saiyami Kher To Premiere On Netflix; Check Release Date

Celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani, Sudhir Mishra and Apurva Asrani were among those who praised and expressed their excitement for the movie.

So looking forward to see@saiyamikher @SaiyamiKher in a new avatar watch the trailer https://t.co/oiw9zq8DLG — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 21, 2020

I love his work and I going to watch it as it drops ! ( And I was going to produce Paanch so it can be said that I was one of the first to recognise his brilliance ) https://t.co/kyVY1T0AFb — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) May 21, 2020

Choked has the tagline ‘Paisa Bolta Hai’ and also stars Amruta Subhash, Rajshri Deshpande. The movie hits Netflix on June 5.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Veterans Wish Batting Great, Saiyami Recalls 'short Leg' Moment

READ: Saiyami Kher's Cricket Session Amid Lockdown Compared To Legends; Rahane & Saina Approve

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.