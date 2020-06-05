Khatrimaza Leaks 'Choked' Movie Download; Read All Details Here

The streaming service Netflix released the Choked movie today i.e. on June 5, 2020, on the platform. The movie has opened to lots of positive reviews from the fans and critics alike. However, Choked on Netflix has fallen prey to online piracy of content. The Choked movie has been leaked on the online piracy website Khatrimaza recently. The film leaking on this notorious website is considered to cause a huge loss to the makers of the movie and Netflix too. Here are the details about Choked movie download.

Netflix’s Choked full movie leaked on Khatrimaza

Khatrimaza is an illegal website which does piracy of digital content. Khatrimaza website is used to watch several movies and to access other digital content illegally. Khatrimaza uploads content on its illegal website without any copyrights. The Khatrimaza website is known to have leaked several movies in the past too. The Choked movie became the latest addition in the list of movies leaked by Khatrimaza on its illegal website.

Websites like Khatrimaza encourage illegal online piracy. Such websites make it easier for people to watch and download movies illegally on the website rather than view it on the platform on which it was released or made available. Choked movie download is now made available on the notorious Khatrimaza website.

About Choked movie

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is a Netflix movie that was released on the platform today on June 5, 2020. The Hindi thriller is directed and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. The film boasts of a stellar star cast with the likes of Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles, with Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in supporting roles. The movie’s plot revolves around the story of a bank cashier played by Saiyami Kher who discovers a mysterious source of cash at her home. The thriller movie is set in the backdrop of the 2016 demonetisation in India.

See the trailer here

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

