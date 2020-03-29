Saiyami Kher's Cricket Session Amid Lockdown Compared To Legends; Rahane & Saina Approve

India is currently under lockdown to prevent COVID-19 and stars have been entertaining fans in interesting ways from home. While some have been performing online concerts from home, some have been doing household chores. However, Saiyami Kher spent time by playing cricket at home.

The Mirzya star is an avid cricket and sports buff, with her batting skills often impressing some of the best in the business, and it was no different this time. Playing with the tennis ball, the actor plays some fine defensive shots, most of them, from the middle of the willow, straight back to the bowler, and one towards the shelf to the leg side.

Here's the post

Netizens were impressed with her ‘afternoon sessions’, and compared her to the legends of the game. One posted a GIF of Rahul Dravid playing a similar shot. Another wrote how ‘The Wall’, as Dravid was known as, would be proud of the manner she was blocking the ball.

And the wall would be proud of how she’s blocking the ball. — LAKSHMI NARAYANAN (@sln10000) March 28, 2020

One felt Sunil Gavaskar would be proud of her stance.

Gavaskar would be proud of your stance — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) March 28, 2020

A netizen called her ‘Lady Tendulkar’, while another felt she could be a ‘role model’ for Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Lady Tendulkar — ankit (@ankit_1704) March 28, 2020

you are a perfect rolemodel for the likes of Sachin & Virat. — Mahendra Singh (@beharliever) March 28, 2020

Be it saying she was in the ‘wrong profession’ or that she should join the Indian Women’s team, there were praises galore for Saiyami.

Interesting bit is that even Ajinkya Rahane and Saina Nehwal were impressed and liked her post. The point to note is Saiyami are friends and even have played cricket together during a New Year’s outing.

Happy New year!

DAY 1. 2020.

Favourite people and cricket at @utopiafarmstay :) pic.twitter.com/a4XlyQ616U — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 1, 2020

Previously, a similar video of her displaying proper cricketing shots had got Yuvraj Singh, Parthiv Patel and others impressed.

2020 on the front foot 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/lcTn00p0dq — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 2, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Saiyami recently featured in Neeraj Pandey’s Special OPS. The actor is seen in some intense action sequences in the Hotstar series. She has also signed a film for Anurag Kashyap.

