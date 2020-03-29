The Debate
Saiyami Kher's Cricket Session Amid Lockdown Compared To Legends; Rahane & Saina Approve

Bollywood News

Saiyami Kher's afternoon cricket session amid lockdown for COVID-19 was compared to legends like Rahul Dravid. Ajinkya Rahane and Saina Nehwal approved.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai |
Saiyami Kher's afternoon session amid lockdown compared to legends; Rahane, Saina approve

India is currently under lockdown to prevent COVID-19 and stars have been entertaining fans in interesting ways from home. While some have been performing online concerts from home, some have been doing household chores. However, Saiyami Kher spent time by playing cricket at home.

READ: Saiyami Kher Leaves Yuvraj Singh, Other Stars Amazed With Batting Skills; Expresses A Wish

The Mirzya star is an avid cricket and sports buff, with her batting skills often impressing some of the best in the business, and it was no different this time. Playing with the tennis ball, the actor plays some fine defensive shots, most of them, from the middle of the willow, straight back to the bowler, and one towards the shelf to the leg side.

Here's the post

 

Netizens were impressed with her ‘afternoon sessions’, and compared her to the legends of the game. One posted a GIF of Rahul Dravid playing a similar shot. Another wrote how ‘The Wall’, as Dravid was known as, would be proud of the manner she was blocking the ball. 

One felt Sunil Gavaskar would be proud of her stance. 

READ: Saiyami Kher Says 'producers Did Not Want To Back Me' After Mirzya's Box-office Failure

A netizen called her ‘Lady Tendulkar’, while another felt she could be a ‘role model’ for Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Be it saying she was in the ‘wrong profession’ or that she should join the Indian Women’s team, there were praises galore for Saiyami.

Interesting bit is that even Ajinkya Rahane and Saina Nehwal were impressed and liked her post. The point to note is Saiyami are friends and even have played cricket together during a New Year’s outing. 

READ: 'Got Lucky': Saiyami Kher Spies Sachin Tendulkar Batting In The Nets; Just Watch THIS

Previously, a similar video of her displaying proper cricketing shots had got Yuvraj Singh, Parthiv Patel and others impressed.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Saiyami recently featured in Neeraj Pandey’s Special OPS. The actor is seen in some intense action sequences in the Hotstar series. She has also signed a film for Anurag Kashyap.

READ: Saiyami Kher Asks Why 'commentators Behaving Like Manjrekar' After Roger Federer's Loss

 

 

First Published:
