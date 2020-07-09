Chris Evans & Lily James Step Out For Ice-cream Date, Fans Want To 'plan A Wedding'

Chris Evans and Lily James have added fuel to their dating rumours by stepping out for the second time for a date in London. This time the Avengers star and the Cinderella actor chose to grab some ice-cream. The pictures from their ice-cream date are going viral online.

Avengers star Chris Evans and Cinderella actor Lily James are the latest addition to the new couples in Hollywood list. The two actors have been spotted spending an afternoon together recently. This ice-cream date is the second time.

Both Chris Evans and Lily James stepped out together in sunny London to grab some ice-cream. The pair looked like they were straight out of a movie's shot. Both the actors did not forget to cover their faces with masks. While their first outing together was at a posh party in a London hotel, this time they chose to opt for a low-key date.

For this ice-crema date, both Chris Evans and Lily James chose to don casual looks. Chris was wearing a white and blue T-shirt and a pair of black jeans. He completed his look with a baseball cap and simple black shoes. Moving on, Lily James chose to go for a pastel theme and donned a pink T-shirt and a purple sweater. She also chose to wear a pair of black jeans with a pair of leather espadrilles. Take a look at Chris Evans and Lily James' ice-cream date pictures here.

Apart from grabbing some ice-cream, Chris and Lily spent some quality time together and were also photographed laughing and talking while sitting in a park. Both of them seemed happy in each other’s company. But as mentioned earlier, Chris Evans and Lily James’ ice-cream date received some interesting reactions on Twitter.

One fan was quick to reflect on their iconic fictional characters (Cinderella and Captain America) spending time together in real-life. While another fan tweeted called them cute and hoped it does not turn out to be a PR stunt. Another one took this news to another level and asked if she was allowed to plan their wedding. Take a look at these adorable Twitter reactions here.

They look really cute together!! The classic ice cream in the park date oowww🤗🤗🤗

Im gonna be bummed if this thing is only pr or if it only a fling😢 #chrisevans #LilyJames pic.twitter.com/n3SiCSjdah — I'm a Lady (@Lady_LDW) July 8, 2020

I love this so much can I plan the wedding pls #ChrisEvans #LilyJames pic.twitter.com/eJSLahaCNh — Sar-Ahsoka Tano (@PrincessElgena) July 8, 2020

