Chris Evans' Weekly Roundup: Why Has The Actor Been Making The Headlines Lately?

The charming Chris Evans is one of the most-loved actors in Hollywood, especially for his work in Marvel films, Captain America. Chris Evans has been in the headlines of global newspapers this week, after being spotted in various parts of London. While the actor has kept his social media profile low, he has been seen enjoying little fun things in the city. Have a look at what the actor has been up to this week.

What has Chris Evans been busy with since the last few days?

Earlier this week, Chris Evans was spotted with Cinderella actor Lily James in London. In the pictures doing the rounds on social media, the two actors could be seen spending some time at the famous Mark’s Club in Mayfair. They reportedly had a night out there before heading back to the Corinthia Hotel where Chris Evans had been staying for a while. A number of news dailies also reported that the two actors took the same black taxi while leaving the private club but entered the hotel using two different entrances. Lily James resides in North London while actor Chris Evans is settled in Los Angeles.

Following their night out, the two actors were also seen spending more time together which was tagged as a “second date” by most of the fans. The two were spotted at a park in London where they enjoyed some ice cream and spent quality time together. The two were seen settled on the grass while they laughed and enjoyed each other’s company. The dating rumours have stayed strong throughout the past week. Have a look at the pictures doing the rounds on social media here:

Through Chris Evan’s social media handle, the actor indicated that he is all set to be a part of a panel discussion on July 14, 2020. He retweeted an event which had his name mentioned in the speakers' list. The panel members seem to excel in technology and cinema as a whole. The post also revealed that the topic of discussion would be related to ideas that are based on creativity and innovation. He also encouraged people to enrol their names to be a part of the event.

Can technology spark a renaissance of reasoned political discourse? Join us on Tuesday, July 14 as @stephaniemehta, @ChrisEvans, @MarkKassen, and @JoeKiani have a thought-provoking discussion on the role creativity and innovation can play: https://t.co/uxwOnUfXPD pic.twitter.com/oq6xpyM1WU — Fast Company (@FastCompany) July 10, 2020

Image Courtesy: Chris Evans Online (FC) Instagram

