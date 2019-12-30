Chrissy Teigen Clicks Adorable Photo Of Husband John Legend With Their Kids

Both Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been sharing many adorable photos on their social media from their holiday getaway. Now, John has shared a photo of him holding his children Luna and Miles on a sunny beach. John was seen in all smiles but Miles, who is just a year old was seen showing genuine interest in the sand below. Though Chrissy was not seen in the photo, she was most likely the one clicking the photo.

John Legend's beach photo with his kids

In the photo, three-year-old luna can be seen smiling ears to ears as she embraces the warm weather on the beach. The vibrant photo simply read that the family has left Wyoming, where they were reportedly celebrating their Christmas. This adorable photo just comes a few days after Chrissy had posted a heartwarming video of Luna and Miles dancing. Check out the video below -

last night in jackson hole! gonna miss the crap out of this place. it has been a dream!! pic.twitter.com/SZXuDi0jck — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2019

The video featured the kids Luna and Miles dancing on the top of a table. Luna is bopping up and down as her parents Chrissy and John can be heard cheering her in the background. As Luna ends her dance routine, Miles is seen getting into the dancing spirit as his parents cheer his name. Both John and Chrissy have posted some adorable photos throughout the holiday and Christmas season of 2019. Check out the posts below -

