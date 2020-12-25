Christmas 2020: Kangana Ranaut Extends Wishes To Those 'who Respect All Indian Festivals'

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently extended her Christmas wishes to fans on social media. The actress took to Twitter and shared a picture with her nephew Prithvi while wishing all people who “respect and accept all Indian festivals.” In the picture, the Manikarnika actress can be seen holding Prithivi in her arms while posing along the Christmas tree.

Kangana Ranaut's Christmas celebrations

While captioning the post, she wrote, “Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals.” Apart from this, the actress also shared a slew of pictures from the Christmas celebrations last where she mentioned that her sister-in-law Ritu visited her house for the first time. While giving a glimpse from the get together last night, Kangana also informed that her sister Rangoli Chandel made Gajar ka Halwa for all.

Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GoTT5iLlIH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020

Striking a happy and cool pose with Rangoli and Ritu, the actress wrote, “Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner.” The actor and her family all wore neutral colors for the Christmas celebrations. Kangana paired her black coat and grey denim with cream-colored boots, while Ritu wore a plaid coat with a skirt and black boots. Rangoli was seen in a white coat and black pants.

Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X1ookz3NrD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020



The actress who is a new entrant in the world of social media is often seen at the receiving end of trolling for her various posts on the Internet. The actress recently shared a throwback picture of herself at a beach in Mexico, wearing a bikini. The Gangster actress was trolled online, but she slammed critics for ‘pretending to be the final authority’ when it comes to religion. “Seeing my bikini picture, some people are giving me the lecture of Dharma and Sanatan. What will happen to you if Goddess Bhairavi come at you with her hair loose, without clothes, drinking blood? You will be scared. And you call yourself a devotee? Don’t pretend to be authority on religion.... Jai Shri Ram,” she expressed her opinion in the tweet.

कुछ लोग मेरी बिकिनी पिक्चर देखकर मुझे धर्म और सनातन का लेक्चर दे रहे हैं, अगर कभी माँ भैरवी बाल खोल, वस्त्रहीन, ख़ून पीने वाली छवि लेकर सामने आ जाए तो तुम्हारा क्या होगा? तुम्हारी तो फट जाएगी और ख़ुद को भक्त कहते हो? धर्म पे चलो उसके ठेकेदार मत बनो.... जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AIyNrSiTTT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

