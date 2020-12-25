Christmas 2020: Rajkummar Rao, Ali Fazal, Madhuri Dixit & Others Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Christmas eve has always been special for the Bollywood stars as it marks the onset of the holiday season where celebs get into the festive spirit by celebrating the day with their family and loved ones. A score of celebs took to their respective social media handles and extended their wishes to fans and well-wishers on the special occasion. Stars like Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao, Ali Fazal, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiyami Kher, and many more were the ones to ring in the special day with quirky posts.

Bollywood stars extend Christmas wishes

Madhuri Dixit shared a video on Instagram where she applied the Christmas filter where fans can see the Christmas tree and reindeers running around her head. Donning a red attire, the actress in the video said, “Hi everyone, wish you all Merry Christmas.” She captioned the post and wrote, “One of the best times of the year. Merry Christmas everyone.” Followed by Madhuri Dixit was Sonakshi Sinha, who shared a video on Instagram while expressing her usual Christmas cravings every year. The actress who is delighted to hog on to candies and cookies every year on the joyous occasion can be seen rejoicing in the video. The video starts with the actress dancing with the Christmas carol playing in the background. She captioned the hilarious video and wrote, “CHRISTMAS IS HEEERE!! And I've made my choices... what about you?? #MerryChristmas everyone.”

Read: ‘Impressive’: Florida Man Plays Christmas Carol On Piano By Juggling Tennis Balls On It

Read: Christmas 2020: Priyanka Chopra Poses With Nick, Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Dinner With Family

It seems that actor Rajkummar Rao is celebrating the day while enjoying the mystic weather abroad. The actor shared a picture on Twitter while looking out from a video and enjoying the amazing snow-clad mountain view. The actor seems to be traveling in a bus or train with amazing picturesque weather as he peeps out from the window. While captioning the post, he wishes all his fans, followers, and well-wishers on Christmas. Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal shared a unique and quirky post on Christmas to wish the people. The actor shared a picture with his Fukrey star cast including Pulkit Samrat, Ali, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh dressed as Santa Claus. Varun can be seen sitting on a commode while the other actors can be seen flaunting their hilarious and unique Santa Claus dresses. He captioned the post and wrote, “We wish you a ....... love, Fukras.”

Merry Christmas everyone 🥳❤️❄️💫 pic.twitter.com/sIwVtJEDca — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 25, 2020

We wish you a .......

love, Fukras pic.twitter.com/Fkh1eJNndt — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) December 25, 2020

Actress Saiyami Kher shared her beautiful sun-kissed picture on Twitter with a Santa Claus cap. The actress looked back at the year 2020 and made a unique wish from Santa Claus. She wrote, “Dear Santa, you’ve punished us for 1 whole year. Lots of lessons have been learned. Now please bring back the good old days.”

Dear Santa, you’ve punished us for 1 whole year. Lots of lessons have been learnt. Now please bring back the good old days. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/Hg4a367BPW — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) December 25, 2020

Read: Christmas 2020: Kangana Ranaut Extends Wishes To Those 'who Respect All Indian Festivals'

Read: Ronaldo, Brett Lee & Others Extend Greetings On Christmas; Wish 'love, Health, Happiness'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.