Christmas Celebrations Of Bollywood Actors, From Akshay Kumar To Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood News

Christmas is over and the internet is flooding with the pictures of Bollywood actors celebrating the festival. Have a look at some of their partying pictures.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Christmas

Christmas brought a lot of cheer for Bollywood celebrities and that was evident from the pictures that were shared. Some celebrated the Christmas eve on the sets of their movies, while others had a great moment with family and friends. Several Bollywood actors and celebrities wished their fans Merry Christmas through social media. Have a look at their pictures.

Sanjay Dutt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Sanjay Dutt posted a family photo, in which all can be seen dressed in colour-coordinated traditional outfits. Later, on Sanju Baba's post, Maanayata replied in heart emojis in the comments section.

Kartik Aaryan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor celebrated the festival on the sets of their film Dostana 2. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a picture from the sets of the film and wrote: "Merry Christmas. From the team of Dostana 2. Wrap for the 2nd schedule for all of us in 2019."

Bhumi Pednekar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor posted a picture of herself next to a Christmas tree and wrote a Christmas wishes for her fans.

Sara Ali Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan's Christmas greeting pictures has herself and father Saif Ali Khan.

Akshay Kumar

 

Actors Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen all set for Christmas in this pic shared by the Khiladi Kumar. All four actors came together for their Good Newwz promotion in a unique way.

Janhvi Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Actor Janhvi Kapoor also took to Instagram to spread Christmas wishes and blessing. Her sparkling eyes and cheerful expression will surely lift your spirits.

