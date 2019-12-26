Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif Ring In Christmas On Sets Of 'Sooryavanshi', See Pics

Christmas 2019 just got merrier after Katrina Kaif posted pictures from the sets of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. In the picture, Katrina Kaif along with co-star Akshay Kumar, and director Rohit Shetty are seen having a bash with the cast and crew of Sooryavanshi. The picture, posted on the eve of Christmas 2019, was captioned as, "Merry Christmas to everyone from the team of sooryavanshi @akshaykumar @itsrohitshetty."

Check out the post here:

The cop-drama, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, will hit the marquee on March 27, 2020. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie reportedly narrates the tale of an anti-terrorist squad chief, who tries his tooth and nail to futile a perpetrator's devious plan. Besides, Kumar and Kaif, the movie also features actors like Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Reliance Entertainment, the movie is reportedly one of the most-anticipated movies of 2020.

BTS pictures of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi

Ever since Sooryavanshi went on floors, the cast and crew of the film have been keeping the audiences hooked by posting pictures of themselves from the sets of the upcoming film. Here are some BTS pictures shared by Rohit Shetty from the sets of the film. Check them out.

