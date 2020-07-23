'Tenet' Actor Himesh Patel Says Its Scale Is "incomprehensible", Praises Christopher Nolan

Tenet is among the most anticipated upcoming films, and is getting more 'anticipated' by the day. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, it stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, and Kenneth Branagh. The movie also cast Yesterday (2019) fame Himesh Patel in a pivotal role and a glimpse of him can be seen in the trailer where he shares the screen with Washington and Pattison. Patel shared his experience of working in Tenet and with Nolan. Read to know more.

Himesh Patel on working with Christopher Nolan in Tenet

In a recent interview with a magazine, Himesh Patel opened up about shooting days of Tenet. He said that working with Christopher Nolan and the brilliant actors in the movie, and to be involved in some “big scale stuff”, was thrilling. He stated that the scale of the film is just “incomprehensible” and then when you find out that it is all been done in-camera, with maybe a “tiny bit of CGI” in Nolan’s movies, it is “mind-blowing” for the actor.

Patel mentioned that even the stuff that one thinks is impossible to encounter, like a lot of the stuff in Interstellar was all done in-camera. He said that he does not understand how they even do those scenes, but Christopher Nolan finds a way. Patel stated that it means that the whole crew is part of these huge stunts which the filmmaker pulls off. The actor mentioned that it is like the thing people would have seen in the trailer with the plane. That was an actual plane that production had to buy to blow up, he noted.

Himesh Patel added that an actor has to be on his game, as there is always a lot going on. He stated that it is especially needed for the kind of things in which he was involved in. The actor mentioned that he turns up on set not knowing what could be asked from him. He stated that on someday, Christopher Nolan has a lot to cover. And because Nolan is such a “great leader, and has such a singular vision” as a filmmaker, he is on top of it all, the actor noted.

Himesh Patel mentioned that Christopher Nolan got to give the go-ahead for everything, so he was jumping from one bit to the next; and the actors’ kind of have to be ready for their turn. At times, he feels like the filmmaker is saying, let’s just get everything filmed because then he will figure out what he is going to do with it later. Patel stated that Nolan obviously knows what he is going to use exactly and when. He noted that it makes the actors kind of do their work; they cannot just turn off and walk over to the buffet table when they get bored.

