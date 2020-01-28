Chunky Panday Clears The Air About Not Being Featured In A Dharma Production Film

Ananya Panday has been in the news ever since she made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 coming-of-age flick Student of the Year 2. She then went on to star in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Recently, in an interview, the actor spoke about nepotism and her personal struggle in the industry and became the talk of the town when Siddhant Chaturvedi had a witty remark for her.

She also went on to say that her father has never appeared on talk shows like Koffee with Karan and has never been a part of Dharma films. Her father, Chunky Panday, who is an established actor in Bollywood, cleared the air about the same.

Chunky Panday clears the air around his daughter’s comment

According to the reports, Chunky Panday cleared the air around her daughter’s comment. She had earlier talked about how he has never appeared on Koffee with Karan and that he has seen struggle in his days. On this, Chunky Panday was asked whether he feels upset because of this. He stated that he likes coffee and he will be glad to go on the talk show if Karan Johar invites him.

Chunky mentioned that he does not feel upset about not being called on the talk show yet. He also stated that he feels very happy that his daughter has been a part of Dharma films.

At the event, Chunky Panday was also seen talking about doing comic roles. He said that he really likes comic roles. He also stated that he is doing a Marathi film. He went on to say that the kind of roles that he has done with Saaho or Begum Jaan are his personal favourite. Chunky said that these are his grey characters. He jokingly added that maybe next year he will get an award for one of those roles too.

