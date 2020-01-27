The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Hailey Baldwin's Boyfriends From The Past, Check Out Who The Model Dated

Hollywood News

Hailey Baldwin is one of the most popular celebrities. Read on to know more about her boyfriends from the past and her dating history.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
hailey baldwin

Hailey had an on-off relation with music sensation Justin Bieber, before getting married in 2018. The two dated in 2015 and 2016 before parting ways.

After this, Hailey’s name was tagged with several other personalities, but it was all casual, according to the artist. Here are the people Hailey apparently dated before getting married to Justin Bieber.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

READ | 'The Ghost Bride' Out On Netflix; Where Was The Supernatural Series Filmed?

Drake

According to the reports, Hailey Baldwin dated Rap sensation Drake. The two apparently met at a party, after which they were spotted having a dinner date together in West Hollywood. The 19-year-old singer was spotted at Ysabel restaurant with Drake, his bodyguard escorted her to his XUV, and they were seen getting ‘cozy’ on various occasions. However, nothing serious happened between the two and things were just casual.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

READ | Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, And Others Who Made Headlines In Hollywood

Cameron Dallas

According to the reports, Hailey and Cameron Dallas dated for a while, but nothing serious happened between the two. According to the reports, the two had an instant connection and some mutual friends as they had signed for the same agency, and were seen at the party held by the agency. Although the two did not come together to the party, the two left together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cameron Alexander Dallas (@camerondallas) on

READ | Cynthia Erivo To Dua Lipa: Complete List Of Presenters At 'Grammys 2020'

Shawn Mendes

Hailey and Shawn Mendes’ relationship was the talk of the town for a long time. The two were seen holding hands on multiple occasions, and various parties. According to a report, it was Hailey who asked Mendes to date her, at the Met Gala, but things did not work out after that, and the two went their separate ways.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

READ | Pamela Anderson’s Son Brandon Enthusiastically Reacts To Her Fifth Wedding

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
NETIZENS PRAISE ITBP HIMVEERS
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
CELEBS OPEN LETTER ON CAA/NRC
ADNAN SAMI ON TUKDE-TUKDE GANG
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA