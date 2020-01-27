Hailey Baldwin's Boyfriends From The Past, Check Out Who The Model Dated

Hailey had an on-off relation with music sensation Justin Bieber, before getting married in 2018. The two dated in 2015 and 2016 before parting ways.

After this, Hailey’s name was tagged with several other personalities, but it was all casual, according to the artist. Here are the people Hailey apparently dated before getting married to Justin Bieber.

Drake

According to the reports, Hailey Baldwin dated Rap sensation Drake. The two apparently met at a party, after which they were spotted having a dinner date together in West Hollywood. The 19-year-old singer was spotted at Ysabel restaurant with Drake, his bodyguard escorted her to his XUV, and they were seen getting ‘cozy’ on various occasions. However, nothing serious happened between the two and things were just casual.

Cameron Dallas

According to the reports, Hailey and Cameron Dallas dated for a while, but nothing serious happened between the two. According to the reports, the two had an instant connection and some mutual friends as they had signed for the same agency, and were seen at the party held by the agency. Although the two did not come together to the party, the two left together.

Shawn Mendes

Hailey and Shawn Mendes’ relationship was the talk of the town for a long time. The two were seen holding hands on multiple occasions, and various parties. According to a report, it was Hailey who asked Mendes to date her, at the Met Gala, but things did not work out after that, and the two went their separate ways.

