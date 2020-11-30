Chunky Panday Gets A Makeover, Thanks Aalim Hakim For Working On His 'hairport'

Chunky Panday is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. He never misses out on sharing updates about his life for his fans. The actor is known for his unique fashion and style sense. The actor recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of his makeover for his fans. In the pictures and videos shared by the actor, he can be seen getting a haircut done by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Chunky Panday gets a makeover by Aalim Hakim

Chunky Panday took to his official Instagram handle and shared some funny pictures and videos of his makeover. In the first video, Chunky Panday is seen sporting long curly hair. Later, his current avatar after haircut by Aalim Hakim is seen in the same video. In another video, Chunky Panday is seen getting his haircut done by Aalim Hakim.

The Housefull actor posted the pictures and videos with a quirky caption. He referred to Aalim Hakim as a magician and thanked him for working on his Hairport. Chunky Panday captioned the post as, “The Magican @aalimhakim working on my Hairport ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜â¤ðŸ•º. Thank you for the makeover ðŸ™” Aalim Hakim also reposted the pictures of Chunky Panday's haircut on his Instagram handle. Here is a look at Chunky Panday's photos.

Also Read | On Ananya Panday's Birthday, Dad Chunky & Mom Bhavana Pour In Love With Throwback Pics

Also Read | Bhavana Pandey & Hubby Chunky Panday Enjoy A Day At Beach Sporting 'big Hair' Look

Fans and celebrities react to Chunky Panday's haircut

As soon as he shared the post on his Instagram, a lot of fans of the actor flooded the comments section. Several celebrities also commented and praised Chunky Panday’s new look in the comments. Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “I like the new look ! ðŸ™Œ” Mahima Chaudhry also commented by saying, “Oh u rock both looks ðŸ¤”ðŸ‘ðŸ‘” Several fans of the actor also commented by praising the ‘new cool look’. Take a look at some of the comments on Chunky Panday's photos.

Also Read | Bhavana Pandey Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane On Chunky Panday's Birthday; Shares Old Pics

Also Read | Prateik Babbar Gets His Hair Colored By Aalim Hakim; Netizens Exclaim 'such A Vibe!'

Celebrities at Aalim Hakim's Salon

Aalim Hakim is known as one of the most sought after celebrity hairstylists. He is a favourite among several Bollywood actors and celebrities. Aalim Hakim’s Instagram handle is proof that from cricketers to Bollywood celebrities, everyone is in love with his haircuts and styling. Sonu Nigam, Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Vicky Kaushal among others, have been regulars at his salon. Cricketers like Virat Kohl and Pandya brothers among others have also been coming to Aalim Hakim’s salon to get their hair done.

Image Credits: Chunky Panday Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.