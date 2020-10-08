Prateik Babbar Gets His Hair Colored By Aalim Hakim; Netizens Exclaim 'such A Vibe!'

Prateik Babbar experimented with his hairstyle and surprised fans with his new look. The actor sported a half red look with his new hairstyle. Prateik Babbar also posted a series of posts in which he can be seen documenting the entire process to colour his hair in that particular way. Fans loved the new look of the actor and found it quite unique as well.

Prateik Babbar sports a new look amid the quarantine period

Taking to Instagram, Prateik Babbar shared a picture in which he and celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim posed post his makeover. The half black and half red colour gave the actor a distinct look which was quite unique. Further on, Prateik Babbar also coloured his eyebrows the same colour as his hair to thus give out a symmetrical look. Prateik Babbar also shared the entire colouring process in an IGTV video uploaded on Instagram. Fans were in awe and amusement to see the actor try out a new style.

Upon sharing the IGTV video, the actor simply left a fire emoji in the caption. The video was over 2 minutes long and showcased the entire colouring process Fans loved to see Prateik Babbar transform into a new look and thus get a stylish makeover. Several comments of praise came along his way in the comments section. Fans were fairly impressed with the new hairstyle and look of Prateik Babbar.

In the next post, Prateik Babbar shared was one in which he and Alim Hakim both posed with his new hairstyle in full glory. The picture was presumably taken after the entire colouring process was completed. Fans were quick to notice the amazing hairdo and mentioned that his hairstyle was an entire vibe. Several such positive comments filled the comments section praising Prateik Babbar for his hairdo.

The final picture Prateik Babbar added was a back shot of his hairdo with the left half being red in colour and the right half being black. The amazing tattoos on Prateik Babbar's hands also featured in this image. Friends and fans of the actor loved this new look and continued praising him.

