Citylights Actor Patralekhaa Is Experimenting With Fluid Art Amidst Lockdown

Bollywood actor Patralekhaa debuted in Bollywood alongside real-life beau Rajkummar Rao in the movie Citylights. She won the audiences' hearts with her performance in her debut film. After that Patralekhaa has been seen in movies like Alt Balaji's Bose: Dead/Alive, Zee5's Badnaam Gali, Love Games, Nanu Ki Jaanu, etc. Currently, Patralekhaa is quarantining at home due to the pandemic and was seen trying her hands at painting. Take a look at a few Instagram posts where she has shown her experience and trials with paints and colours.

Times when Patralekhaa tried her hands at painting

Patralekhaa shared a post a few days ago where she could be seen thanking her friend Inchara Shanthappa, for teaching her the art of painting. She mentions that she was learning about how to use the knives and how to mix colours from her friend who was giving instructions to her from afar.

Previously, she had shared a post where she was trying her hands at fluid art, as well. She thanked her friends Inchara Shanthappa and @curiousogoa for teaching her about the technique of colour mixing. She also mentioned that she has been friends with both Inchara Shantappa & 'Curioso Studio & Suites owner' since 2005, and they have helped her with learning painting techniques.

She shared her musings on painting when she shared this post a few months ago. She captioned her post quoting "To paint is to create a life and to act is to live a life and I love doing both." In this post, Patralekhaa can be seen looking like a pro holding a brush in her hands and painting on a large white canvas.

Patralekhaa was last seen in a web film called Badnaam Gali which showcased the concept of surrogacy in a humorous way. The film also featured Mirzapur actor Divyendu Sharma and released in May 2019. Now, several online portals reported that the Love Games actor will be seen romancing the heartthrob of the television industry, Parth Samthaan, in Alt Balaji's upcoming crime-thriller titled Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. Meanwhile, Patralekhaa's boyfriend and renowned Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who was last seen in the film Made In China, produced by Maddock Films in 2019, is all set to feature in Hansal Mehta's Chhalang, Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afzana and Anurag Basu's Ludo in his next releases.

Promo Image courtesy: Patralekha Instagram

