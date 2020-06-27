Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa are 'Baal Kalakar' In Cute Childhood Photos

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been quite active on different social media platforms amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a photo collage featuring his childhood self. Check out the Kai Po Che actor’s snap and read on to know more details about the story:

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa as 'Baal Kalakar'

Rajkummar Rao posted a throwback photo on his official Instagram account on Saturday. The actor has combined and created a collage with his ladylove Patralekhaa. It showcases Rajkummar Rao on the left side of the frame, while his City Lights co-star is on the right. He captioned the photo by writing, “à¤¬à¤¾à¤² à¤•à¤²à¤¾à¤•à¤¾à¤°”, and tagged Patralekhaa.

Rao has worn an orange patterned shirt and paired it with black shorts. He is visible keenly looking into the camera. The actor has sported side-parted hair in the photo. On the other hand, Patralekhaa looks adorable in a baby pink and white dress. She has opted for a tidy hairstyle and accessorized it with fancy clips. Check out Rajkummar Rao's photo with Patralekhaa:

Patralekhaa reacted to the photo minutes after Rajkummar Rao shared it. The former dropped three heart-shaped emoticons, which garnered over 120 likes within an hour. Check out her reaction to the picture.

Rajkummar Rao’s fans and followers on Instagram have also showered their love in the comment section. They dropped heart-shaped, fire, and rose emoticons on the photo, appreciating the couple. Also, some of them called the duo ‘cute’.

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Also read: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's 'Jee Le' From 'U Me Aur Hum': Making Of The Song

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's relationship

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa shared the screen space in Hansal Mehta’s City Lights. According to reports, they have been dating each other for over eight years now. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa never miss an opportunity to appreciate each other. In an interview with a leading daily, the latter admitted that Rao’s passion for cinema makes him stand out from the crowd. She also called herself ''lucky'' to have him by her side. Meanwhile, in a media interaction, Rajkummar Rao also revealed that Patralekhaa’s presence had changed his personality and perception towards life. He opined that they are wholesome together.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan And Shatrughan Sinha's 'Kaala Patthar' Movie Trivia

Also read: Did You Know 'Do Anjaane' Was Amitabh Bachchan's First Film With Rekha? Read Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.