Will Patralekhaa Be Seen Romancing Parth Samthaan In Alt Balaji's 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu'?

Bollywood actor Patralekhaa won the audiences' hearts with her performance in her debut film alongside beau Rajkummar Rao, CityLights. In addition to starring in films, Patralekhaa has featured in a couple of web series as well including Alt Balaji's Bose: Dead/Alive and Zee5's Badnaam Gali. Now, several online portals reported that the Love Games actors will be seen romancing a heartthrob from the television industry Parth Samthaan in Alt Balaji's upcoming crime-thriller titled Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Also Read | Patralekhaa Feels 'nobody Is Wrong' For Posting Food Photos; Reveals Why She Stopped

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Turns Hairstylist For His Girlfriend Patralekhaa; Watch Video Here

Patralekhaa to romance Parth Samthaan?

Last year in December, Ekta Kapoor's OTT streaming platform Alt Balaji announced their upcoming project starring Parth Samthaan as a gangster, titled Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. Parth has currently become a household name with his charming performance as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay alongside Erica Fernandes which airs on Star Plus. However, the charmer will next be seen in a brand-new avatar in his upcoming web series which is reportedly set in the 80s and 90s era of underworld wherein his role of the gangster Nawab is inspired from Abu Salem.

With Parth playing a grey character in the web series, the teaser of Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu was released by the makers in December last year as the announced the commencement of its shoot. However, owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, the web-series' shoot has been halted. Amid this, an entertainment portal reported that Rajkummar Rao's ladylove Patralekhaa has been approached by the makers of the crime-thriller to play Parth's leading lady in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. If word on the grapevine is to be believed, a source told the portal that the CityLights actor was earlier approached for the web-seres and she also showed interest about the same but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Shoots For A Magazine Cover Amid Lockdown With Ladylove Patralekhaa's Help

The source stated that Patralekhaa was approached for the project a long time back and she showed interest in working in it as well. He added, however, nothing has been made official yet and as of now, the shooting of the series is on hold. The source concluded saying if everything goes smoothly, Patralekhaa might star opposite Parth and will be seen romancing him in the show.

Check out the teaser of 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu' below:

Also Read | Vikas Gupta Accuses Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan & Shilpa Shinde Of Mental Harassment

(Image credit: Patralekhaa Instagram and Parth Samthaan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.