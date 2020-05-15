Hyderabad Citizens Confuse A Civet Cat With Black Panther As It Roams Through Golconda

On Thursday, the forest officials of Hydrabad caught a Civet cat that had been the source of a lot of panic amongst the citizens of Golconda. Initially, the spotting of this Civet cat created rumours of a black panther being on the loose. The Civet cat was spotted at Noorani Masjid near Fateh Darwaza of Golconda Fort. The people staying near that area were awoken by the Civet cat and the fear it created amongst the people. But a team of forest officials have successfully caught the cat and have identified it as a Civet cat. The officials shifted the night predator to Nehru Zoological Park. Read more to know about the Civet found in Golconda.

Also Read | Leopard Spotted On The Streets In Hyderabad; Rescue Operations Underway

Also Read | Good News: Dog Lovers In Hyderabad Feed Strays Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Civet cat spotted at Golconda Fort

The people of Hyderabad have been sharing a number of posts and videos from the civet cat incident. The internet has been spammed by users uploading photos and incidents of the civet cat. Initially, people had confused the cat to be a black panther but after getting caught, the official released a statement clarifying. Here are some of those videos and pictures.

Black Panther spotted in Hyderabad at Golconda yesterday

Source wp @ParveenKaswan @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/bPS4zN6vCq — Bharani Raghav 📸 (@BharaniRaghav29) May 14, 2020

Good Morning Sir,SHO Golconda replied that

It is not panther and it is civet cat .

It was caught with the co ordination of Forest team and zoo staff and handed over to zoo park for safe custody. pic.twitter.com/UHbwnMK93y — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) May 14, 2020

Also Read | Goa: Black Panther Spotted In A Sanctuary Reminds Netizens Of 'Bagheera' From Jungle Book

No, these are not the pictures of Civet cat at Masjid E Noorani of Golconda. Locals shared old pictures of black panther as Civet cat that was rescued from a masjid in #Hyderabadhttps://t.co/btZ8AP7Dxx — syed Irfan (@SyedIrf30036711) May 14, 2020

In another incident, a civet cat was rescued by Zoo officials at Golconda area in #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/QFM7hzl80X — HrH Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy (@Princeofmoghals) May 14, 2020

Similarly, a set of photos and videos of a leopard being spotted in a busy area of Hyderabad have been doing rounds on the internet. In a day, the city witnessed another wild animal making his way into the busy area of Hyderabad. Here are some photo and videos for the same.

A ViralVideo of a #leopard who is supposedly resting at Sion.

NO. This is not true. IT IS NOT FROM MUMBAI. BUT FROM Hyderabad.

The video is from yesterday & to some people's imagination the Leopard has walked to Sion today@everydaymumbai @mumbaimatterz @jituramgaokar @MSgnp pic.twitter.com/7uqWIqLWl1 — Nikit Surve (@nikit_surve) May 15, 2020

#leopard has sparked panic among civilians. Forest officials reached on spot to rescue pic.twitter.com/Dl5F6YmZdi — Prashanth (@prashantchiguru) May 14, 2020

Also Read | Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Sued For Their 'Black Panther' Soundtrack 'Pray For Me'

Also Read | Black Panther Spotted In Goa, Man Discovered With 3 Kidneys: Viral News Of The Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.