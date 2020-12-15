Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar Emphasizes On Renewable Energy Sources For Cleaner Future

In a recent report published by Asian News International, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar laid stress on the utilization of renewable sources of energy on the occasion of World Energy Conservation Day on December 14, 2020. The actor, who is also a climate warrior, additionally shared videos of herself talking about climate change and its adverse effects in her story highlights on her official Instagram handle. She emphasized how it is not just the responsibility of climate warriors like herself, but everyone's to dedicate themselves to the cause as it would not affect anyone differently. Being a trending topic on environment news, the issue is gaining recognition and more people are joining the cause. Here is a story from Bhumi Pednekar's official Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar on World Energy Conservation Day

According to ANI, the actor stressed on moving towards a cleaner environment through switching to renewable sources of energy. "We have to understand that climate change is real and we are in the middle of a crisis," the actor said.

"I want to say this loudly to everyone that we are in the middle of a crisis. We have to act now and act immediately to save our planet and we have to move towards using renewable sources of energy which is clean for the environment. We are not realising the potential threat that lies ahead of us if we don't address climate change in a big way. Over the last few years, I have realized that climate change is real and it is happening at a crazy speed. And we need to do something about it today, right now and that is why I started 'Climate Warrior'."

The Idea Behind 'Climate Warrior'

Throwing light upon the foundation of ''Climate Warrior', Bhumi Pednekar explained that one of the primary reasons for its inception was to "create a platform where we can discuss, create awareness and use social media handle to kind of have a positive upliftment in the society". With a hope to find more Climate Warriors, Bhumi has integrated a social media campaign to create awareness about the speed with which the climate change is taking place. She also warns people to take the necessary steps before it is too late.

On the Work Front

Apart from being highlighted in the environment news recently, Bhumi Pednekar is also busy with her upcoming movies for the next year. According to Filmibeat, Badhaai Ho and Takht are the two movies in which fans would be seeing Bhumi in 2021. Badhaai Ho is scheduled to be released on September 9, 2021, and Takht would be released on December 3, 2021.

