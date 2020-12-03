Bhumi Pednekar And Sister Samiksha Stun In Ethnic Outfits, Actor Says 'We Slay Together'

Bhumi Pednekar, who often shares photos with sister Samiksha Pednekar, took to her Instagram on Wednesday night and posted yet another stunning pic. The duo could be seen sporting lehengas. While Bhumi wore a pastel-coloured lehenga, Samiksha pulled off a maroon outfit. They complimented their looks with closed neck ornaments.

Sharing the photo, Bhumi wrote, "We play and slay together." As soon as her post was up, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "You both look amazing together." As Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar donned outfits by Manish Malhotra, the designer went on to call them, "The gorgeous sisters." As soon as the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor stumbled upon his comment, she replied to him by saying, "more coz we are wearing you."

Bhumi and Samiksha 'play & slay together'

On December 2, Bhumi dropped another poster from her upcoming movie, Durgamati. The poster featured Karan Kapadia, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill. Sharing the same, she asked, "Will Chanchal’s truth shine the brightest or will that shine dim the truth? #ChanchalChauhan." Durgamati is all set to release digitally on Amazon Prime Video, on December 11, 2020. Ashok has given the story and screenplay and has also directed the movie.

Bhumi was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, alongside Konkanasen Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Karan Kundrra and others. The Netflix film garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics. The movie chronicles the tale of two sisters who evolve through their bittersweet relationship. In a turn of events, they indulge in wrong habits and learn from the same after their life takes a U-turn. The movie is helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava and has Amol Parashar and Kubbra Sait playing pivotal roles in it.

Bhumi has several other movies in the pipeline. She is also roped in for Takht, with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others. Further details about the movie are not yet announced.

