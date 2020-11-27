Bhumi Pednekar Says 'you Can’t Burn The Flame', Shares Pics In Chic Black & White Outfit

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her pictures posing in a chic white and black outfit. The actor looks stunning in a flared white shirt clubbed with a black slit thigh bodycon skirt. In the caption, the actor penned a quote, as she wrote, "You can’t burn the flame ðŸ”¥". Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

Bhumi's stunning pics in chic attire

In this Instagram post, Bhumi Pednekar shared three pictures posing in the chic outfit. In the first one, she posted a close-up shot. Bhumi Pednekar opted for simple nude makeup. She also sported glossy lip colour and simple eye makeup.

In the second and last picture, Bhumi Pednekar posed standing next to a mirror. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor's white shirt had a black feather-like design, while her skirt looks a perfect fit for her toned body. Bhumi Pednekar also sported a pair of toe tip black heels. In the caption, Bhumi added her upcoming film, Durgamati's hashtags, teasing fans about the release. She also added a date hashtag that reveals the film's release date. Bhumi's Durgamati is slated to release on December 11 on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's look and 'versatile' acting in 'Durgamati' trailer leaves fans 'amazed'

Fans' reactions

Bhumi Pednekar's fans were quick to share their responses in the comment section. They seemed excited about the star's upcoming flick. One of the Instagram users commented, "Waiting for DEC 11âš ï¸", while another added, "Best Of Luck For Upcoming Movie â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸@bhumipednekar". Fans and followers also praised the actor for her chic look. Bhumi Pednekar's post gained more than 160k likes. Take a look at more fans' reactions below:

Image Credits - Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | 'Durgamati' Trailer Review: Bhumi Pednekar's haunting possession will surely spook you

Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Durgamati is a horror-thriller starring the actor in the lead role as an IAS officer. Helmed by G. Ashok, the film is a remake of the filmmaker's own 2018 Tollywood film Bhaagamathie. Durgamati is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

Also Read | 'Durgamati': Bhumi Pednekar shares intriguing motion poster, reveals trailer release date

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar talks about resuming work during pandemic: "Every day has to be new day"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.