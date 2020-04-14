Kareena Kapoor Khan Wore Over 130 Different Dresses In A Film | Bollywood Fashion Trivia

Be it a dramatic storyline or haute couture, Bollywood films are always larger than life. It is a known fact that Bollywood and fashion go hand in hand and when the stars don stylish fashion outfits, these instantly become a rage. Moreover, while some of them create trends, a few of them go on to become iconic dresses. So here we have listed some lesser-known fashion facts from the Hindi film industry that are sure to surprise you.

Fashion Trivia About Bollywood movies

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore 130 dresses by top fashion designers around the globe for the film Heroine. The actor also wore a 32-kg lehenga for the song High Heels from the film Ki & Ka.

2. Anushka Sharma wore a 20-kg lehenga in the song Channa Mereya from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

3. Madhuri Dixit donned a 30-kg lehenga for Kaahe Chhed Mohe in Devdas. Her outfit was designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Also, most of Madhuri and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's costumes in this film cost the makers around Rs 10-15 lakhs.

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a total of 400 kg jewellery during the entire movie (Jodha Akbar).

5. Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani wore a 20 kg armour suit for a fight scene. The actor wore a 30 kg ghagra in Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram Leela. Her outfit was designed by Anju Modi and was 50 meters long. Also, the one costume that garnered the most attention was the one she sported in the Ghoomar song from the film Padmaavat. According to reports, the outfit weighed around 30kgs and the jewellery for the song was exquisite. It had taken over 200 craftsmen, 600 days and 400 kg of gold to get the pieces right for the song.

6. Ileana D’cruz changed 7 dresses for the song Main Rang Sharbaton Ka from the film Phata Poster Nikla Hero.

7. Sonakshi Sinha’s ensemble in the song Radha Nachegi from the film Tevar cost 75 lakhs.

8. Sridevi wore a 25 kg costume for Dushman Dil Ka song from the film Roop ki Rani.

9. Sonam Kapoor and her girl squad wore 60 Dior dresses in the film Aisha which released in the year 2010.

10. Abhishek and Rani Mukherjee wore 100 outfits for Bunty and Babli.

