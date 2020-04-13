The Debate
Kareena Kapoor's Throwback Pics With Her Girl Gang Will Make You Miss Yours Amid Lockdown

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures with her girl gang Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor would make you wish for the lockdown to end soon. Read.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang which includes Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor, always set goals with their endearing pictures. From late-night parties to their Sunday brunches, Kareena's squad spends most of their time together. This throwback picture of the girl gang posing stylishly will make your day better and remind you of your girl gang. Have a look below.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor wore dark shades that made them look super stylish. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a pair of boyfriend jeans with a spaghetti top while Malaika Arora Khan looked stunning in her colourful tank top and jeans. Karisma Kapoor looked funky in her black sweatshirt and loose trousers and she posed with one hand in her pocket. Amrita Arora wore a pair of black leather pants and a white top and her gold accessories completed the look. 

Also Read: Five Times Kareena Kapoor Khan's Acting Prowess Steals The Show In 'Good Newwz'; Watch 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: When Kareena Kapoor Replaced Bobby Deol With Shahid Kapoor In 'Jab We Met' 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a debut on Instagram a month back and has managed to get over 2 million followers already. The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with actors Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She was seen as a police officer in the film. The actor will now be seen in the forthcoming movie Laal Singh Chadha along with actor Aamir Khan. 

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Pic With Taimur & Karisma Kapoor Shells Out Family Goals

Also Read: Malaika Arora Shares Her No-makeup Look On Instagram; See The Picture

 

 

First Published:
