Kareena Kapoor's Throwback Pics With Her Girl Gang Will Make You Miss Yours Amid Lockdown

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang which includes Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor, always set goals with their endearing pictures. From late-night parties to their Sunday brunches, Kareena's squad spends most of their time together. This throwback picture of the girl gang posing stylishly will make your day better and remind you of your girl gang. Have a look below.

Endearing pics of Kareena with her girl gang

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor wore dark shades that made them look super stylish. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a pair of boyfriend jeans with a spaghetti top while Malaika Arora Khan looked stunning in her colourful tank top and jeans. Karisma Kapoor looked funky in her black sweatshirt and loose trousers and she posed with one hand in her pocket. Amrita Arora wore a pair of black leather pants and a white top and her gold accessories completed the look.

Take a look at some of their other pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a debut on Instagram a month back and has managed to get over 2 million followers already. The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with actors Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She was seen as a police officer in the film. The actor will now be seen in the forthcoming movie Laal Singh Chadha along with actor Aamir Khan.

