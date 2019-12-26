Dhruv Vikram Releases Controversial Video With Cuss Words From 'Adithya Varma'

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram made his debut in the Tamil film industry with the movie Adithya Varma. In the movie, he plays the lead role of Adithya Verma, who is a medical student. The movie features a very strong language as well as some bold scenes. Adithya Varma was given an ‘A certificate’ by the censor board. Dhruv Vikram took to his Instagram to share a video of all the bold scenes as well as the strong language. Check out the video here.

See Video

At the beginning of the video, the words 'Censor this s***' can be seen written in bold red letters. The video features the song language, which isn’t beeped. It also has some strong scene which includes drugs and alcohol usage. The movie is the Tamil remake of the hit Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

After the video was shared online, the netizens have commented on the post extensively. Many posted heart as well as fire emojis on the video, while some were impressed with the attitude that the actor carried on the movie- Adithya Varma. Dhruv received a lot of compliments from his fans after he posted the video online. Netizens claimed that Dhruv is the next big thing in the Tamil film industry and that he has done an exceptional job. One Instagram user also stated that he is from the northern part of India and that he cannot understand the Tamil language, however, he is going to see the film only for Dhruv Vikram’s performance.

Check out the poster

About Adithya Varma

Adithya Varma is a Tamil movie directed by Gireesaaya. The movie revolves around the life of a young surgeon who is brilliant but short-tempered. the surgeon takes on a self-destructive path after the love of his life is forced to marry another man. The movie received a lot of appreciation from the fans as well as the critics. Adithya Varma stars Dhruv Vikram along with actor Banita Sandhu, who plays the role of Meera. The pair were applauded for their chemistry and their screen presence in the movie. Adithya Varma released on November 22, 2019.

